CSB donates to White House Christian Church Food Pantry

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 3 days ago
CSB donates to White House Christian Church Food Pantry Casey State Bank has made a $250 donation to the local White House Christian Church Food Pantry. Pictured, from left, are: Bob and Nina Pinnick, representing the White House Christian Church Food Pantry and Brandon Gurley, CSB AVP Commercial Loan Officer.

Lawrenceville, IL
