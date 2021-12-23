CSB donates to White House Christian Church Food Pantry

Related
Lockhaven Express
St. Paul Lutheran Church’s food pantry plays a big role in feeding families this holiday season
MILL HALL — Like elves in a workshop, volunteers filled boxes and bags in the basement of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Wednesday morning. Christmas is just days away, but the boxes and bags weren’t being filled with toys. No, these boxes and bags were being filled with food — everything from turkeys and hams to cereal and canned goods were packed up and carted out the back door of the church to cars waiting to have their trunks filled.
classichits106.com
Local injury attorneys make big donation to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry
LOCAL PERU – Studstill Media’s Fall Hall for the Hungry event wrapped up over the weekend with a hefty donation from local injury attorneys for the Illinois Valley Food Pantry. Schweikert, Ganassin, Krzak, and Rundio, injury attorneys’ donated $2,500 to the food pantry. Director Mary Jo Credi...
WEAR
Harvest House in Destin looking for volunteers, food donations
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Harvest House in Destin is looking for volunteers and more food for Christmas bags. The group is putting together all inclusive Christmas dinners for people in need. This year the groups have 76 families on their list. But the pandemic and rising prices are making...
Westport News
Torrington church members stock pantry shelves for FISH
TORRINGTON — Throughout the year, volunteers are a mainstay of the success of FISH on South Main Street, a homeless shelter and food pantry. On Dec.12, the youth group, family members and friends from Center Congregational Church spent the afternoon sorting food shelves, checking dates on donations and stocking those shelves with new food FISH received from People’s United Bank food drive.
Beulah UMC to host 29th annual 'Travel Back to Bethlehem' event
SUMNER — Beulah United Methodist Church, 1040 Beulah Lane, just south of Sumner, will hold its 29th annual “Travel Back to Bethlehem” event on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
KBTX.com
College Station church group donates over 9,000 lbs of food to the Brazos Valley Food Bank
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ismaili Civic church group set out on a mission in early December with the goal to collect 1,000 lbs. of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. In just 10 days, the group exceeded their expectations and collected 9,672 lobs of food and water...
WIFR
Area Church, Food Bank partner to stock pantries for families in need
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 200 families had their pantries stocked today, with the help of the Christian Growth Center. The organization handed out groceries in a drive-thru food pantry Saturday afternoon. The church paired with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to host the event. Many mobile food pantries have shifted...
northwestgeorgianews.com
Pepperell Primary fills food pantry
Pepperell Primary School was able to donate 2,316 food items and $1,386 to First Baptist Church of Lindale’s Food Pantry. The FBCL Food Pantry and Clothing Closet is open on the third Saturday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Students Donate to Local Food Pantry Through RVR’s Food Drives
As Raccoon Valley Radio’s Caring Christmas Food Drives continue this month, area food pantries are seeing tremendous amounts of donations. Recently, Raccoon Valley Radio held two live broadcasts for the food drives at Greene County High School and Paton-Churdan School. Both school districts donated several non-perishable food items that were given to the Greene County Action Resource Center. ARC Manager Shirley Haupert shares her thoughts on the continuing partnership between the local radio station and the food pantry.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Community sustains local food pantry
The Clear Lake/Ventura Food Pantry is ready to help. -Reporter photo. While some areas of the country may be struggling with food insecurity, the generosity of the Clear Lake community is keeping the Clear Lake/Ventura Food Pantry strong. “Our shelves are not bare. This community has been very generous and...
KCRG.com
Xtream Arena Skate & Donate Event benefits Coralville Community Food Pantry
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Skate & Donate event begins at the Xtream Arena Thursday at 6 p.m. and goes till 8 p.m. You can skate on the Xtream Arena ice for $10, and the skate rental fee is $5. To get the skate rental fee waived, participants can bring...
kxnet.com
State agency food drive competition donates nearly 6,000 items to Bismarck Food Pantry
A bit of friendly competition between a few state agencies is helping put food on tables this holiday season. For the first year ever, the state Auditor’s Office challenged other departments to see who could collect the most food items. Among the six offices that participated, the Governor’s Office...
News Enterprise
Churches donate Thanksgiving baskets
The House of Manna Bread of Life Church donated two Thanksgiving baskets and one on behalf of the Church of the Living God of Campbellsville to North Hardin High School. Pastor Marcus Dixon and Minister Linda Dixon are elders and ministers of the Church of the Living God in Campbellsville and Pastor and First Lady of the House of Manna Bread of Life Church in Radcliff.
North Platte Telegraph
St. Patrick School fills up bus for annual Christmastime donations to food pantries and nonprofits
The St. Patrick High School Student Council and National Honor Society partnered to gather food, toys and other items for local food pantries and nonprofits. Ashton Guo, student council president, said the goal was to fill a school bus with items. “We have a food drive every year,” Guo said....
KRGV
San Benito food pantry fully stocked thanks to donations
The San Benito food pantry is providing resources for the community, especially during the holidays. Forest Walker, president of the San Benito food pantry, says many food pantries didn't survive the pandemic and had to close permanently. This year they're providing relief to people from all over the Valley. "Now...
ctnewsonline.com
Joseph’s Storehouse, area churches donate gifts, food
After Saturday, 73 youngsters and 28 families will have a better Christmas thanks to the efforts of Joseph’s Storehouse in Burden, which sponsors the annual Angel Tree Project. Along with volunteers and 10 contributing churches and organizations, the Angel Tree provides gifts and fixings for a Christmas dinner. Names...
KLTV
Jarvis Christian Food Drive
Mobile food pantry returns to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Rockwall Dec. 21
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 15, 2021) Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has a Catholic Charities Dallas mobile community food pantry every third Tuesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. The next date for the mobile pantry at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is Dec. 21. Fresh fruit, vegetables, and other food items are provided at no cost. Last month this successful program provided food for over 200 families.
myrgv.com
Food pantry has banner year in donations
SAN BENITO – Loads of canned goods on Tuesday filled the San Benito Food Pantry, thanks to the CRABs who pooled their efforts to feed those in need. “It was a big all-time high for us,” said Maile Hedin, a member of the Conservative Retired Adult Bikers motorcycle club at Fun-N-Sun RV Resort.
Harbor Humane receives 36,000-pound donation for public food pantry
WEST OLIVE — A local animal shelter has received over 36,000 pounds of supplies and pet food for its community pantry. Harbor Humane Society of West Olive announced the donation from Chewy.com on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The supplies and food reached the shelter Monday. The donation is part of...
