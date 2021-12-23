ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bison, Aggie & Panther Pride: Urban Outfitters Launches UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection Celebrating CAU, Howard & N.C. A&T

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago
Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

HBCU excellence is afoot and it involves an apparel brand and some super talented students. Urban Outfitters is announcing a special-edition UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection, an exclusive assortment of collegiate apparel and lifestyle accessories designed by five creative clothing-creating scholars.

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

A press release notes that the UO Summer Class of 2021 was a 10-week internship and mentorship program for five students recognized for their academic excellence and innovative prowess, in collaboration with three Historically Black Colleges and Universities; Howard University, Clark Atlanta University, and North Carolina A&T State University.

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

From concept to creation, selected students worked with the UO Buying team to design a 24-piece apparel and lifestyle collection celebrating the culture and community of their respective schools.

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters
Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

Pieces include cozy loungewear and long-sleeved tees, produced by Champion®, featuring original graphics from the students. The apparel assortment also includes tote bags, hats by ’47, playing cards, and 3 premium letterman jackets produced by Ebbets Field Flannel featuring the students’ interpretations of the collegiate staple.

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

The collection is also officially licensed by CLC, the nation’s leading collegiate licensing company, and will include a charitable donation to the student’s respective alma maters. Each item is available for purchase exclusively at urbanoutfitters.com

If you’re ready to soak in some HBCU excellence, meet the UO Summer Class of 2021:

Dacia Redmond, Clark Atlanta University

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

Dacia worked with the UO Men’s Buying team and is currently a 2021 Fashion Scholarship Fund Virgil Abloh “Post Modern” Scholar award recipient. Through her case study with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, she discovered a passion for ensuring adequate representation in the fashion industry. “There’s a sense of pride and honor to be able to attend such monumental and historical institutions that are made with your culture in mind.” – Dacia

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

U’lia Hargrove, North Carolina A&T State University

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

During the program, U’lia worked closely with the UO Women’s Sweater Team as a buying intern. She enjoys sewing, writing, sketching and painting and looks forward to continuing her Fashion Merchandising and Design studies at North Carolina A&T State University. “Great things can happen when you step out of the box and into the unknown!” – U’lia

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

Jasmine Logan, Clark Atlanta University

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

Jasmine is passionate about art, sustainability, and social/human rights activism. This summer, Jasmine interned with the UO Women’s Buying Team and is excited to represent Clark Atlanta University through her capsule collection. Since the internship concluded, Jasmine has been offered a full-time position as a sample coordinator/buying

assistant on the Women’s Buying Team. “To me, going to an HBCU was like being gifted an extended family that understood my disposition as a Black woman and supported me through any and everything.” – Jasmine

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

Jalen Bradford, Clark Atlanta University

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

After graduating with a B.A. in Fashion Merchandising & Design, Jalen dreams of one day being an iconic source for creative and artistic direction. He enjoyed collaborating, learning, and working with the Women’s Soft Woven team and looks forward to seeing his apparel produced. “There’s this overwhelming feeling of excellence around campus, where you could bump into someone and feel the energy of greatness within your presence.” – Jalen

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

Janae Claxton, Howard University

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

Janae interned with UO’s Content Team and is passionate about fashion, social media, and creating inclusive spaces. She hopes to become a lawyer and create a non-profit and give back to Black and POC communities. Post internship, Janae continues to work with URBN, through sister brand Anthropologie. “Giving back to our communities is at the forefront of my career and personal goals, so being involved in a campus that values that as well is important.” – Janae

Source: Bre Johnson / Urban Outfitters

The students’ work to create the apparel was highlighted by Urban Outfitters in a docuseries, watch below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Bossip

Bossip

