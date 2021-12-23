Will Dodge’s New Charger Share The Ram Pickup’s eTorque Engine?

With a massive engine, ultra-rare color combo, and some awesome exterior/interior styling, this car is a very exciting blast from the past!. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle was a legend both in its own time and ours because of the classic A-body styling and massive power options for the era. Pretty much every American muscle car indeed came into its own around this year as the trends of the nation's interests continued to expand and crave for even more power and style. Under the hood, you could find engines as famous as the LS6 V8 engine, which had a maximum power output of around 450 horsepower in 1970. Of course, the Chevelle was a prevalent model for anyone looking for something more significant than the Camaro that was just as fast from the same GM design team.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO