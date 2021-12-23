ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Dodge’s New Charger Share The Ram Pickup’s eTorque Engine?

By Henry Cesari
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dodge is discontinuing production of the current Charger by the end of 2023. If we do get an all-new Dodge Charger for 2024, what drivetrains will it have? Will there be a hybrid or fully electric version? Will other trim levels borrow the eTorque hybrid engine from current Ram pickup trucks?...

Related
CarBuzz.com

Buy A New Dodge Challenger Or Charger Hellcat Before It's Too Late

The end of the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcats will happen at the conclusion of the 2023 model year. The automaker confirmed this news last month. More than likely, the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine will be retired as well. This makes sense because we already knew there won't be a second-generation Grand Cherokee Trackhawk or a Durango SRT Hellcat. There's simply nothing left to stuff the engine into.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Next Dodge Challenger Could Get A Turbocharged I6 Engine: Report

Back in October 2021, we reported on rumors that Stellantis could be working on a new inline-six engine, displacing 2.9 liters to keep it friendly for global markets. Now, an interesting new report claims a boosted version of that engine could wind up under the hood of the next-generation Dodge Challenger, a vehicle that has a future as mysterious as this alleged engine.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Rivian Electric Truck Trounces the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

This is not a head-to-head I expected to write. You cannot even write a traditional head-to-head comparing the Charger Hellcat sedan and Rivian electric truck: they’re completely different vehicles. The 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat is one of the last, great American muscle cars. It may be the end of an era, but if so it’s an exclamation mark. The Rivian R1T is the first electric truck to market. It is marketed as an eco-friendly way to explore the outdoors. But to our surprise, now that the Rivian is out, its proving it can blow the doors off a Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye at the drag strip–and in the twisties.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Biggest Changes to Pickup Trucks in 2021

The year 2021 has been incredible for the automotive industry despite the challenges the world is currently facing. Automakers and the designers, engineers, and teams that build great automotive brands have unleashed groundbreaking new pickup trucks upon consumers. Here are the three biggest changes to pickup trucks in 2021. 2021...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Return of the Slant-Six: Why Dodge’s I6 ‘Tornado’ Engine Will Trigger Mopar Nostalgia

The new Hellcat’s out of the bag: Stellantis is developing a turbocharged inline six-cylinder. The I6 engine belongs to the company’s global medium engine (GME) family, which includes the current Wrangler’s I4. It is likely to replace the 5.7-liter V8 HEMI, even in North America. Fans of MOPAR muscle may be quick to adopt an I6, thanks to one of the best-known Dodge classic car engines of all time.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Gained New Engine Options

What an exciting time for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. Since the refreshed Chevy Silverado made its debut, it keeps gaining more surprises. Now some of the engine options are being swapped around for the Trail Boss trims. The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss has new engine options. Currently,...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Why the Ram 1500 TRX and Silverado ZR2 Aren't at Four Wheeler’s 2022 Pickup Truck of the Year

Testing begins for Four Wheeler's 2022 Pickup Truck and SUV of the Year where six of the latest SUVs and pickups duke it out for the SUV of the Year and Pickup Truck of the Year crowns. As you read the lists of competing trucks and SUVs below, we bet you've got some questions—where's the TRX? Why aren't you testing the Silverado ZR2? And why no 2022 Toyota 4Runner?
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Failed Concept Was Dodge’s First eMuscle Car

The year was 2008: Lil Wayne was on the radio, The Dark Knight conquered the big screen, and Dodge decided to go electric. While the Dodge ZEO concept car never went into production this electric sports wagon could be considered the brand’s first attempt at eMuscle. The 2008 Dodge...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Ram and Ford Trucks Are All 12 of KBB’s Best Full-Size Pickups

KBB released its list of the best full-size pickup trucks of 2021 and 2022, and they all have one thing in common. In short, the list comprises 12 total trucks, each of which comes from one of two automakers. Shockingly, all 12 listings are either Ford or Ram models. Not a single Toyota, Nissan, or Chevy model made KBB’s best full-size pickup trucks list.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Charger And Challenger Production Coming To America

An unconfirmed report from Automotive News Canada claims production of the Dodge Challenger and Charger is being moved from Ontario, Canada to the United States. As you might imagine, Canadians are none too happy to hear this, especially the Premier of Ontario Doug Ford. However, Stellantis is looking to shake things up these days, and with the current generations of the two muscle cars ending in 2023 it’s the perfect time to bring them back to the U.S.A.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 And Trail Boss Towing Capacities Compared

The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduces a long list of changes and updates over the preceding 2021 model year and pre-refresh 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Among these changes is a revised exterior design, an overhauled cabin space, new technology, and the introduction of the 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the ZR2 as it compares to the Trail Boss model in terms of towing capacities.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle Is Ready To Be Driven

With a massive engine, ultra-rare color combo, and some awesome exterior/interior styling, this car is a very exciting blast from the past!. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle was a legend both in its own time and ours because of the classic A-body styling and massive power options for the era. Pretty much every American muscle car indeed came into its own around this year as the trends of the nation's interests continued to expand and crave for even more power and style. Under the hood, you could find engines as famous as the LS6 V8 engine, which had a maximum power output of around 450 horsepower in 1970. Of course, the Chevelle was a prevalent model for anyone looking for something more significant than the Camaro that was just as fast from the same GM design team.
CARS
