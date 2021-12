Shin Ultraman has revealed its new release date following a delay from complications of the ongoing COVID pandemic! Tsuburaya Productions has been expanding their properties for new fans across the world with a number of surprise collaborations that have included new anime produced together with the likes of Netflix and Studio Trigger, but the most surprising is a brand new take on Ultraman from the creative duo behind Shin Godzilla, director Shinji Higuchi and writer Hideaki Anno (who also created Neon Genesis Evangelion). But this new movie was hit with an unexpected delay and had to move its release date.

