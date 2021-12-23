ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WV Governor Justice Defends Joe Manchin's BBB Stance, 'No Call' For Bette Midler's Remarks

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We are very proud of his vote and everything to stop this terrible, terrible carnage that's happening from Washington," Governor Jim Justice said of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 50

Ben Diffenbaugh
3d ago

I really think that a lot of people on here aren't appreciative and don't know how the system works. What might be good in your state, might not be good in my state . That's why we have Representatives.

Reply(4)
10
Jim Dandy
3d ago

I support Joe mansion thank you for not supporting the BBB socialism spending bill

Reply(1)
32
Latonya Taylor
3d ago

Everything she said is a proven fact: However not their fault but Manchin. Justice and other POLITICIAN'S WHO HAVE USED THESE PEOPLE. AND KEPT THEM THIS WAY 95% OF THEM. HAVEN'T EVEN READ THIS BILL 65% CAN'T. AND BELIEVES WHAT THEIR TOLD BY THEIR REPRESENTATIVES ITS SAD.

Reply(8)
6
Bucks County Courier Times

TWO VIEWS: I was wrong about Joe Manchin's weak character

For months people have been saying to me — until I got sick of hearing it — that the Democrats in Congress are a mess, their own worst enemies. They're disorganized, divided and disloyal, my friends told me. Joe Manchin is an untrustworthy snake. That's why they're going to fail to pass President Biden's big climate, social spending and tax bill — and as a result they're going lose in the midterm election and possibly lose The White House as well in 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor says nobody can understand the Democratic party

On Wednesday, West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice was ‘Fox News Primetime‘ where he discussed Senator Joe Manchin switching parties and Bette Midler. Bette Midler calls West Virginia illiterate and poor in response to Manchin “The party that he (Manchin) is in now nobody can understand. I mean, that’s all there is to it,” he said. […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Jamaal Bowman
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | Yeah, Joe Manchin is a jerk, but …

Joe Manchin blew up Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda yesterday and he did it in the most insulting way possible. He went on Fox News and told the conservative base that the bill is dead. He left the White House scrambling and Democrats in Congress fuming. Even if he was going to make the announcement, he could have done it in a more neutral setting. It was the media equivalent of giving his own party the finger.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
POTUS
Outsider.com

West Virginia Governor Responds to Bette Midler’s ‘Poor, Illiterate, and Strung Out’ Comments

On Monday, December 20th, Bette Midler fired off a tweet that disparaged the state of West Virginia. In that tweet, she said that West Virginians were “poor, illiterate, and strung out,” and they heard her loud and clear. Before long several residents of The Mountain State found their way to Midler’s mentions to let her know how misguided and incorrect they felt she was. She was angry that WV’s Senator Joe Manchin voted against President Biden’s Build Back Better bill. While 50 other senators voted no on the bill, Manchin is a Democrat. Because of this Midler felt that Manchin betrayed the political party that they share.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Voices: I’m from West Virginia and I’m angry — at Joe Manchin and Bette Midler

Joe Manchin has, once again, made it a rough week to be West Virginian.The former governor and current senator makes decision after decision that stand in stark contrast to anything remotely helpful for his constituents. His current and most egregious fumble includes shooting down the Build Back Better bill, which aimed to create millions of jobs for working- and middle-class citizens, as well as tackle the climate crisis and provide affordable healthcare to older and disabled Americans.“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Congressman alleges West Virginia Senator ‘doesn’t care about Black people’ and ‘women’

A Congressman from New York joined others in giving their opinion of Senator Joe Manchin after he decided not to vote for the Build Back Better package. Representative Jamaal Bowman (D., NY) was on CNN, saying he was “tremendously frustrated” and “infuriated” and that Manchin doesn’t care about a variety of people in the United States. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
