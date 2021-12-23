WV Governor Justice Defends Joe Manchin's BBB Stance, 'No Call' For Bette Midler's Remarks

On Monday, December 20th, Bette Midler fired off a tweet that disparaged the state of West Virginia. In that tweet, she said that West Virginians were “poor, illiterate, and strung out,” and they heard her loud and clear. Before long several residents of The Mountain State found their way to Midler’s mentions to let her know how misguided and incorrect they felt she was. She was angry that WV’s Senator Joe Manchin voted against President Biden’s Build Back Better bill. While 50 other senators voted no on the bill, Manchin is a Democrat. Because of this Midler felt that Manchin betrayed the political party that they share.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO