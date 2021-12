PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former SEPTA Transit Police Officer has been charged for an incident that happened in April of 2021, the transportation company announced on Monday. Floyd Whitaker, 59, has been charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other charges for alleged excessive use of a taser on a man who was verbally threatening SEPTA employees and refusing to leave a bus. Whitaker, who was with SEPTA for 24 years, was placed on administrative duty following the incident on April 12. He turned himself into SEPTA Transit Police Monday on an arrest warrant that was issued late last...

