UK virus cases hit new record

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK on Thursday set another daily COVID-19 daily infections record, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Some 119,789 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, a day after figures exceeded 100,000 for the first time at 106,122. The UK is among the worst hit countries in Europe with...

The Independent

Covid: Government to send nationwide booster jab text alert on Boxing Day in bid to combat Omicron

The government will send text message alerts to people across the UK on Boxing Day urging them to get a booster jab to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant.After talks with ministers, the UK’s mobile network providers – including EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK – have agreed to deliver the messages to their tens of millions of customers.It comes as part of the government’s Get Boosted Now campaign, which this week has seen £22.5m handed to councils and an “army of vaccine ambassadors” deployed to British streets in a bid to encourage uptake in the run up to Christmas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Phone users to get Boxing Day coronavirus text urging adults to ‘get boosted’

The Government will send millions of text messages on Boxing Day urging people to get a coronavirus booster vaccine.The message, part of the Get Boosted Now campaign, is the latest attempt to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant sweeping the UK.More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.The message will read: “Get boosted now.“Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron.“Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster.“See NHS website for details.”It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the...
WORLD
WTNH.com

Live updates: UK reports new daily record for COVID cases

LONDON — Britain’s government says it recorded another record daily number of COVID-19 cases. Authorities reported 88,376 new confirmed cases on Thursday, almost 10,000 more than the previous record set a day earlier. Officials said 146 people infected with the coronavirus died between Wednesday and Thursday. U.K. officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

UK Sets New Record for COVID Cases as Omicron Sweeps London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported another day of record COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. Omicron's rapid spread has driven a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially in the capital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Catholic leader calls on government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged Boris Johnson’s government not to reintroduce restrictions on churches amid record Covid infection rates.Data published on Thursday, suggesting the Omicron strain might cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, has fuelled speculation that the prime minister will resist imposing further curbs after Christmas.Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it was clear that large spaces such as churches were “not places where we spread the virus”.Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to doVincent Nichols“I would sincerely appeal that they...
WORLD
BBC

UK TV production rebounds to hit new record after pandemic slump

A record £4bn was spent making TV shows in the UK in the past year - almost double the figure before the pandemic. TV production slumped during lockdown but rebounded to a new high between October 2020 and September 2021, the British Film Institute (BFI) has said. Some £4.14bn...
TV SHOWS
Imperial Valley Press Online

UK COVID cases hit record; Top doctor warns of worse to come

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. recorded the highest number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections Wednesday since the pandemic began, and England’s chief medical officer warned the situation is likely to get worse as the omicron variant drives a new wave of illness during the Christmas holidays. Professor Chris...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but not England

New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.But England remains under the government’s less stringent plan B curbs, after Boris Johnson put off any decision on tighter controls until after Christmas.The prime minister has said he will not hesitate to impose new rules if necessary, but he is coming under intense pressure from his own MPs not to introduce harsher measures, which would inflict financial damage on pubs, restaurants and shops hoping to recoup some of the losses of a disrupted Christmas period during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

UK records 59,610 new COVID cases, highest since January

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported 59,610 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest figure since early January, as it faces what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a “tidal wave” on infections from the Omicron variant, official data showed. The number of new infections is the fifth highest recorded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
forexlive.com

UK government warns of "huge" virus spike, floats projection that cases could hit 200,000 a day

200,000 cases a day a possibility based on modelling. That's the middle point of a range, so could be higher (or lower) Despite the warnings above, the government is saying that there are no plans for further restrictions. I'm guessing that is more to do with trying to appease other lawmakers and to dial down the backlash. We'll see how the situation develops but if hospitals do become overwhelmed, surely more restrictions will be coming.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory leadership hopefuls ‘told backing further Covid restrictions would damage chances’

Cabinet ministers seeking to succeed Boris Johnson have been warned by fellow Tory MPs not to back new coronavirus restrictions in the new year or face damaging their chances in a future leadership race. Tory MPs are calling for New Year’s Eve restrictions to be ruled out, with ministers set to meet as early as Monday to discuss whether further rules will be needed as the new Omicron variant continues to push daily cases to record levels. The UK saw 122,186 new Covid cases on Friday – the highest toll of the pandemic so far – while the Office for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Crisps, PS5s and petrol: The year the UK ran out of everything

Boris Johnson hailed 19 July 2021 as “Freedom Day”, easing the last of the social restrictions imposed on the British public since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 16 months earlier and drawing a line under some of the darkest days in our recent history.The vaccine rollout had been a triumph, Covid-19 appeared to be on the ropes, Gareth Southgate’s boys had done us proud at Euro 2020 and a summer heatwave had descended. What could go wrong?That question was answered just three days later, when eerie photographs of barren supermarket shelves began to appear on social media, forcing both...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Large wave’ of coming Covid hospital admissions could be worse than last winter, Sage warns

A large wave of Covid hospitalisations should be expected “soon” and could be worse than last winter, the UK government’s top scientific advisors have warned.Data suggesting that the Omicron variant might cause less severe illness than the Delta strain raised hopes that further restrictions may not be necessary after Christmas.However, in a gloomy assessment published late on Christmas Eve, the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group said a “large wave” of hospitalisations “should be expected soon given infections are increasing rapidly”.The minutes from the Sage meeting on 23 December also warned that the peak in admissions this winter...
PUBLIC HEALTH

