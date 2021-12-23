ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify Battle Creek man shot and killed by officer after pursuit

By Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

Officials identified Brian Douglas Laxton as the man shot and killed by police following a pursuit across Calhoun County on Wednesday.

Laxton, 44, was shot after officers said he refused to drop a handgun and Battle Creek Sgt. Christof Klein fired five times, killing him.

The incident began about 3 p.m. in Albion, where public safety officers tried to stop a car because it didn't have a license plate.

The driver of the car fled to I-94 and traveled westbound at speeds of 120 miles per hour as officers pursued.

Officers unsuccessfully tried to deploy stop sticks near Partello Road and said Laxton pointed a gun out the window.

The car then left the interstate at Beadle Lake Road, where Emmett Township police joined the pursuit. Police said Laxton fired at the officers near Arthur and Goguac streets in Battle Creek, where they later recovered shell casings.

At Oak Hill Drive and Willow Street, a deputy from the Calhoun County Sheriff Department rammed Laxton's BMW and he fled on foot carrying a handgun, police said.

Police said Laxton has relatives in the area but attempted to enter a home of a woman he didn't know near the intersection of Horton and Willow streets.

Klein confronted Laxton on the porch of the house and ordered him several times to drop his weapon, but when Laxton turned still holding the gun, Klein shot him with his rifle, police said.

Laxton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene and found another gun in the car.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting and will send a report to Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert for review.

Klein has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is routine while an investigation is conducted.

Contact Trace Christenson at 269-966-0685 or tchrist@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police identify Battle Creek man shot and killed by officer after pursuit

