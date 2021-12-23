ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite

TravelPulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite. The Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. This stunning suite is beautifully arranged for maximum space and...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Island Village One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite w/ Private Pool

Island Village One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite w/ Private Pool. The Island Village One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite w/ Private Pool qualifies for:. These secluded ground floor Love Nest Butler Suites sit within the picturesque Island Village Villas, offering enviable privacy and luxury. These romantic retreats feature a private patio with direct access to a private plunge pool and scenic views of the resort's tropical gardens. This patio also includes a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two with privacy curtains and a bistro set, making it the ultimate space to let go. Step into relaxation in the master bedroom with a uniquely crafted king-size bed and HD Smart TV. The space seamlessly transitions into an expansive open concept sitting area with a sofa, an additional HD Smart TV and fully stocked bar with premium liquors. The lavish bathroom is set with a dual control walk-in rain shower, backlit mirror, and a long-vessel sink. These suites also include personal butler service, private check-in, 24-hour room service, and private luxury airport transfers.
REAL ESTATE
TravelPulse

Key West Three Bedroom Gardenview Butler Villa

The Key West Three Bedroom Gardenview Butler Villa qualifies for:. Spanning three stories, these expansive and spacious three-bedroom butler villas feel like a private home. The open concept of the villa's first floor creates the perfect hub for family gatherings and features a cozy living room, a day bed with trundle, a full dining room, a breakfast nook, and the first of three bedrooms complete with an en-suite bathroom. On the second floor, there are two well-appointed bedrooms boasting hardwood floors and flat-screen TVs. Attached to the master bedroom is a large bathroom with an oversized tub, a separate shower and granite counters, while the third bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with a convenient shower and tub combination. All bedrooms feature king-size beds and modern amenities. As an added perk, the third-floor features either an outdoor relaxation area or a sunroom. Additionally, this villa is complete with a personal butler trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riviera#One Bedroom#Honeymoon#French
brownstoner.com

Biggie Smalls’ Former Fort Greene One-Bedroom Loft Sells Above Ask for $2 Million

With a price and renovation that were far from timid, Brooklyn rapper Biggie Smalls’ one-time Fort Greene loft has sold in a flash for over ask. The condo at 159 Carlton Avenue traded for $2 million Tuesday, about three months after being listed in September for $1.7 million. Staged as a two-bedroom, the one-bedroom pad has an Yves Klein blue library, fireplace, two bathrooms and a finished cellar.
BROOKLYN, NY
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
destinationido.com

Intimate Paris Honeymoon Hideaway

There’s no better way to enjoy Paris like a honeymoon insider than by checking into one of the city’s new boutique hotels, set in the most intriguing areas of the city. This Italian hotel company earned a cult following with their chic outposts in Florence, Rome and Capri, and after a five-year search, they chose Paris for their first international debut. Set in a former European consulate on quiet Rue de Lille, just two blocks from Musée d’Orsay, the 29-room hotel was worth the wait. Their bespoke Italian design (think handmade king beds and sumptuous fabrics) combines perfectly with French eclecticism for a one-of-a-kind space that is a delight to the senses, where every corner has something to draw the eye. Think Chinoiserie wallpaper next to cushy upholstered chairs, en suite marble fireplaces flanked by stately wooden cabinetry, and reclaimed mid-century furnishings and objets d’art sourced from Parisian flea markets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
travelawaits.com

9 New Beachfront Luxury Hotels In Mexico To Visit In 2022

If you’ve been dreaming of a vacation in Mexico, 2022 just might be the year to book that tropical trip. New luxury resorts along Mexico’s Pacific Coast, bordering the Caribbean Sea, and on the Baja Peninsula have just opened their doors, are about to open this month, or will debut next year.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
theknot.com

12 Romantic and Secluded Overwater Bungalow Honeymoon Destinations

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. An overwater bungalow honeymoon resort allows newlyweds the chance to stay in a perfectly private suite and hop right into the crystal-clear water from their room's front door. Not only will you be living in a tropical dream, but you'll surely get some gorgeous pictures and memories while there.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TravelPulse

Caribbean's Leading Family All-Inclusive Resort Can Be Found on Turks & Caicos

Situated on the elysian shores of the Caribbean islands known as “the last of the true exotics”, the Beaches Turks & Caicos luxury, all-inclusive resort is the first-choice destination for families in search of unforgettable tropical beach vacations. This Beaches Resorts property, situated on Providenciales’ celebrated Grace Bay,...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Top Hotel & Resort News From December

December was, like many other months this year, a good one for the hotel and resort industry. Good news abounds, with new hotel openings and plenty of the larger hotel corporations beginning to look ahead to the new year and plan for the future. In case you missed any of the news, check out some of the biggest headlines on TravelPulse this past month.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Key Tips for Travel Advisors Selling Hotel Xcaret Arte

Hotel Xcaret Arte, which opened earlier this year, is a unique property for travel advisors to suggest to their clients. It’s ideal for honeymooners wanting to mix relaxation with adventure, and it has plenty of interesting dining experiences to enjoy. Sakari Malinen, Director of Sales, Hoteles Xcaret, recently shared...
TRAVEL
theknot.com

12 Breathtaking Secluded Honeymoon Destinations Around the World

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. There's nothing like spending true one-on-one time with your significant other, especially after the excitement of getting married. Secluded honeymoon destinations are perfect if you're hoping to leave the rest of the world behind, even if it's just for a few days.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Luxurious Resorts Offering Club-Level Perks

Club-level resort accommodations and lounges offer some of the most luxurious amenities and perks within a resort. Forget country clubs: you’ll want to spend your well-earned dollars on these accommodations instead of on golf. The Club Level at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is truly memorable. The top two floors...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy