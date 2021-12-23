Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite

There’s no better way to enjoy Paris like a honeymoon insider than by checking into one of the city’s new boutique hotels, set in the most intriguing areas of the city. This Italian hotel company earned a cult following with their chic outposts in Florence, Rome and Capri, and after a five-year search, they chose Paris for their first international debut. Set in a former European consulate on quiet Rue de Lille, just two blocks from Musée d’Orsay, the 29-room hotel was worth the wait. Their bespoke Italian design (think handmade king beds and sumptuous fabrics) combines perfectly with French eclecticism for a one-of-a-kind space that is a delight to the senses, where every corner has something to draw the eye. Think Chinoiserie wallpaper next to cushy upholstered chairs, en suite marble fireplaces flanked by stately wooden cabinetry, and reclaimed mid-century furnishings and objets d’art sourced from Parisian flea markets.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO