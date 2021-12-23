Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite

The Key West Three Bedroom Gardenview Butler Villa qualifies for:. Spanning three stories, these expansive and spacious three-bedroom butler villas feel like a private home. The open concept of the villa's first floor creates the perfect hub for family gatherings and features a cozy living room, a day bed with trundle, a full dining room, a breakfast nook, and the first of three bedrooms complete with an en-suite bathroom. On the second floor, there are two well-appointed bedrooms boasting hardwood floors and flat-screen TVs. Attached to the master bedroom is a large bathroom with an oversized tub, a separate shower and granite counters, while the third bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with a convenient shower and tub combination. All bedrooms feature king-size beds and modern amenities. As an added perk, the third-floor features either an outdoor relaxation area or a sunroom. Additionally, this villa is complete with a personal butler trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers.
Comments / 0