ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnaudville, LA

Man allegedly stabs person for not having a cigarette lighter

By Abigail Jones
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zuCP_0dUfsVrg00

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Arnaudville man was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a person for not having a cigarette lighter, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

James Collins, 43, of Arnaudville, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

Lafayette Police Officer who was fired for testing positive for CBD, gets his job back

On Dec. 20, SLPSO deputies responded to a stabbing in the 900 block of Hwy 31 in Arnaudville.

The victim was at Collins’s house sitting on the porch with him when the two began arguing about a cigarette lighter, according to police.

When the victim denied having a lighter, Collins allegedly went inside the house and came back with a kitchen knife. Police said the argument continued and Collins then stabbed the victim in the cheek.

The victim then walked away from the scene, according to SLPSO.

Cullman County man charged with assault after Morgan County deputy lost his ear

When questioned by deputies, Collins stated that the victim would take food from him and tease him regarding his weight.

Deputies also questioned a witness who said Collins had a knife in his hand and struck the victim in the face.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills. Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Arnaudville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Arnaudville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#Weather#Nexstar#Slpso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy