Presidential Election

Faith leaders press Biden, Democrats on voting rights legislation

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Over 800 clergy and faith leaders signed a letter to President Biden and the Senate "calling for the urgent prioritization of voting rights legislation."

The leaders wrote, “we are painfully aware that the promise of American democracy is thwarted by systemic racism and a system that works for the few at the expense of the public good," adding that "it will continue on this path without prompt, substantive federal action.”

"We cannot be clearer: you must act now to protect every American’s freedom to vote without interference and with confidence that their ballot will be counted and honored," the letter also said.

"Faith has always powered civil rights movements, from the 1960s to today," Arndrea Waters King, president of the Drum Major Institute, said in a statement from Deliver for Voting Rights about the letter.

"Now — as always — the faith community is standing up and making it clear: We simply will not stop until voting rights become a reality,” she added.

President Biden has said that he supports creating an exception to the legislative filibuster in the Senate to pass voting rights legislation amid Republican opposition.

“That means whatever it takes. Change the Senate rules to accommodate major pieces of legislation without requiring 60 votes,” Biden said in an ABC News interview that aired on Thursday.

“The only thing standing between getting voting rights legislation passed and not getting passed is the filibuster. I support making an exception on voting rights of the filibuster,” the president added.

Guest
3d ago

Awwww, the paid off liberal pastors believing that record high voting in the last election still violated the black community’s ability to vote. Normal Americans would love for these radicals to quit treating black ppl like Corky from Life Goes On!

Robert Tatowicz
3d ago

The liberal left once again trying to tell people how if you vote for me I'll take care of you.Just more government handouts trying to keep people poor and control of thete vote. I hope the Sheeppoeples wake up .

