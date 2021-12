DONGKIZ just shared a short snippet of their year end project song '2021 Memories'!. This emotional song is the second part of their year end project "It's All Right," which was first released the end of last year. With warm lyrics like "You can always come to me and talk to me, even when it's tiring, I will be by your side with you." the song is sure to warm up their fans' hearts this cold winter. Listen to the snippet above!

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO