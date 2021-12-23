Free Squirrel Hunting Webinar Offered

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual presentation by author Caroline Ailanthus on Monday, Dec. 20, at 7 PM. In the summer of 2019, Caroline Ailanthus published a novel about a scientist in the aftermath of a catastrophic pandemic. Less than six months later, life began to imitate art. Join Caroline for an online reading from her novel, “Ecological Memory,” discussion of the creation of a fictional pandemic (and how it differs from a real one!) and an exploration of the potential of ecology as a source of perspective and hope in the face of loss. Participants will also have an opportunity to order signed copies of the book through her website. Caroline Ailanthus is primarily a science writer; even her fiction blends science and story. She is also the author of the Climate in Emergency blog. Ecological Memory is her second published novel. She grew up in Delaware and attended various small, odd schools, mostly in New England, earning a BA in Environmental Leadership and an MS in Environmental Studies. She lives in Maryland with her husband and assorted animals. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/ecological-memory or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.

