Why New Orleans Saints defense gives Tom Brady, Buccaneers fits

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
Former Illinois and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday shortly after being taken into custody by authorities in Alabama. A husband and father of two, Foster was 31 years old. An official at the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office would not comment on...
On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Before the Saints named Ian Book their starting quarterback for Week 16, they called Drew Brees to see if he would potentially come out of retirement. Jeff Duncan of Nola.com first reported that New Orleans tried to “lure” Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately declined the offer.
Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
Tom Brady’s life forever changed in August 2007, when he and ex Bridget Moynahan welcomed their first child, son Jack. That same year, the then-Patriots quarterback was starting a new relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. As Brady reflected in Tuesday’s installment of “Man in the Arena,” the couple learned a lot about one another — and what they wanted long-term — in a short period of time.
Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
With only three weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is still a jumbled mess. So far, only TWO teams have officially clinched a playoff berth, which means 12 of the NFL's 14 playoff spots are available. Thanks to the Titans' comeback win over the 49ers on Thursday...
The Buccaneers are going to be without a large chunk of their offense on Sunday against the Panthers. Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette are already out for the foreseeable future and Mike Evans can now be added to the list. Evans was originally listed as “week-to-week” earlier in the week...
Tom Brady has made breaking records a common occurence over the course of his NFL career. At the age of 44, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues to shatter barriers as he eyes an eighth Super Bowl ring. The latest instance of Brady’s brilliance came on Sunday afternoon when he...
Tom Brady added more jewelry in 2021 when he won his seventh Super Bowl, this time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One outlet believed he was close to losing half of them. Gossip Cop’s top Brady rumor saw him and Gisele Bündchen preparing for a $650 million divorce.
Things are starting to get serious for the Cardinals. They lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night, this time by a score of 22-16 to the depleted Colts, and in the process have fallen out of first place in the NFC West. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday, but it's fair to question the future of any team playing the way the Cardinals are during the stretch run.
A rumor’s not a rumor that doesn’t die. Seattle Seahawks fans were inundated last offseason with reports and rumors that quarterback Russell Wilson would be traded. Those reports died down during the season, but now that Seattle has been all-but officially eliminated from the playoffs they’re making a serious comeback. The latest from the rumor mill is a scenario floated by Bill Barnwell at ESPN, who came up with an interesting hypothetical trade that would send Wilson to the New Orleans Saints.
