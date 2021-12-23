ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 424B2 UBS AG

 3 days ago

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) and Product Supplement dated February 24, 2021) UBS AG Trigger Autocallable Notes (the “Notes”) are unsubordinated, unsecured debt obligations issued by UBS AG (“UBS” or the “issuer”) linked to the least performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index (each an “underlying asset”...

UBS Group's (UBS) French Tax Fraud Fine Curtailed to EUR 3.75M

UBS - Free Report) and its French unit UBS France S.A., regarding the bank’s cross-border business activities in France between 2004 and 2012. An appeals court in France ordered the Swiss bank to pay a fine of €3.75 million for unlawful solicitation and laundering of tax-fraud proceeds of wealthy clients. The penalty is reduced from a fine of €3.7 billion, ordered in 2019.
World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger

MILAN/TOKYO (Reuters) - World stocks steadied and oil prices eased in quiet trade on Monday as flight cancellations over Christmas revived concerns that the Omicron virus variant could slow down the economy heading into the new year. U.S. airlines have cancelled or delayed thousands of flights over the past three...
Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $555 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $555.00 (from $550.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Costco reported F1Q22 EPS above consensus reflecting...
O-I Glass (OI) Sells Cristar Tableware Business for $95M

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that a subsidiary of the company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Cristar TableTop S.A.S. ("Cristar") to Vidros Colombia S.A.S, an affiliate of Nadir Figueiredo S.A., a glass tableware producer based in Brazil. The sale would generate gross proceeds of approximately $95 million and is expected to close during the first half of 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Cristar owns a dedicated tableware manufacturing plant in Buga, Colombia, that exports tableware to approximately 40 countries around the world and generated approximately $14.6 million of EBITDA(1) during the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
BiondVax Pharma (BVXV) Prices 3.8M Share Offering at $2.36/sh

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,813,560 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a public offering price of $2.36 per ADS for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $9.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. Each ADS represents 40 ordinary shares of BiondVax.
CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Reports Q1'21 Results

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Commenting on first quarter 2021 results, Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO, said, "As several newer defense programs entered the...
Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation".
Form 8-K CAMBER ENERGY, INC. For: Dec 24

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 24, 2021. Camber Energy, Inc. (Exact name...
Glimpse Group (VRAR) Issues CY'21 Summary Shareholder Letter

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, today issued a letter to shareholders from its President & CEO, Lyron Bentovim, summarizing key Glimpse developments for Calendar Year ("CY") '21.
RH (RH) Stock Soars on Beat-and-Raise, Analysts Bullish

RH (NYSE: RH) stock price is trading nearly 11% higher in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. EPS came in at $7.03 to beat the analyst estimate of $6.64....
Share buy-back Program

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
FactSet (FDS) Acquires CUSIP Global Services from S&P Global (SPGI) for $1.925B Cash

FactSet (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CUSIP Global Services (CGS) from S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) for $1.925 billion in cash. FactSet also expects to receive an estimated tax benefit of approximately $200 million as part of the transaction.1 The acquisition will significantly expand FactSet's critical role in the global capital markets, advancing its open data strategy.
Cigna (CI) Reaffirms FY EPS Guidance, Still Below Consensus

Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI) reaffirmed its full-year adjusted operating earnings per share (EPS). The company is still expecting adjusted operating EPS of at least $20.35, lower than the Bloomberg consensus of $20.41. "Cigna officials are also expected...
Starboard acquires stake worth $800 million in GoDaddy

(Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc worth about $800 million, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares of GoDaddy, which have dropped 8% so far this year, rose 2.6% in premarket trading.
Biofrontera (BFRI) Tops Short Squeeze Leaderboard at Fintel

Fintel released its latest "short squeeze" leaderboard for the week of December 26. The firm's Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers. Biofrontera, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
