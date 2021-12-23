ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Politicians push forward with plans to eliminate Kansas food tax

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5Ahb_0dUfqNyg00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A draft of a bill to eliminate the state food sales tax in Kansas is in the works and formally seeking bill co-sponsors.

If passed, the draft bill would eliminate the food sales tax, taking it from 6.5% to 0%. In addition, the legislation includes a total exemption of state and local taxes on food products sold at farmers’ markets.

What’s inside governor’s plan to ‘Axe the Food Tax’ in Kansas?

“Since we announced our plan to Axe the Food Tax, I’ve heard from Kansans from every corner of the state who are ready for this relief and expect us to deliver,” said Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa. “We have the means to provide $500 in average annual savings to Kansas families.”

Eliminating the state’s food tax was a campaign promise Gov. Laura Kelly made when running for election four years ago. Derek Schmidt, Kelly’s Republican opponent in the 2022 gubernatorial race, supports the idea.

Kansas is one of seven states in the nation that fully taxes groceries . Kansas’ food sales tax rate of 6.5% is the second-highest rate in the country. Under the proposed bill, a Kansas family of four will save an average of $500 or more on their grocery bill every year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 18

guest
3d ago

Kelly will just take the tax from a different angle. Personal property tax will double. Watch mine already went up this year more than the last five combined..

Reply(1)
4
Related
KSN News

Some Kansas farmers may receive tax exemption on fencing supplies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — After wildfires scorched four different counties during storms last week, Governor Laura Kelly has directed state legislators to work to extend the sales tax exemption to fence materials and services. “Kansas farmers and ranchers are the backbones of this state, and the devastating wildfires they experienced last week have taken an […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Prosecutors: Kansas lawmaker shouldn’t get diversion

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas prosecutors say a 21-year-old Democratic state lawmaker who is charged with domestic battery in a disturbance involving his brother is no longer eligible for diversion. Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Samantha Shannon said in a Zoom hearing on Wednesday that the issue is that a warrant was issued for Aaron […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas governor breaks with Biden in appeal to GOP voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has signaled her efforts to appeal to moderate Republican and GOP-leaning independent voters whose support is necessary for her to win a tough reelection race in Kansas next year. A recent example was her signing Republican legislation aimed at helping Kansas workers resist COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Kelly […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dinah Sykes
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Derek Schmidt
KSN News

Kansas Division of Emergency Management assessing damage from last Wednesday’s disaster

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency managers from around the county are working with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) to collect damage assessments from the period of Dec. 15 through Dec. 23. Ranchers and farmers who received damage to their equipment, outbuildings, crops, livestock, etc., should contact their County Emergency Board headed by the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas sisters are home for the holidays after getting adopted

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The saying “home for the holidays” became a reality for two Kansas sisters this year. After going through the adoption process, one couple from Hoisington was able to take in two girls just in time for the holidays “We’ve loved them since they walked in the door,” said Cara Moore, the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita Police Foundation receives largest single donation ever

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Wichita Police Foundation (WPF) received its largest single donation in the history of its organization. An individual who wishes to remain anonymous gave a donation of $145,000 to the WPF. “We are sincerely humbled and grateful for these much-needed funds that will go to ensure the […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Tax Rate#Axe The Food Tax#Kansans#Republican#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Improvements at USPS make last minute shipments deliverable

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)--More than 2.3 billion pieces of mail have been processed and delivered for the holidays. Nationwide, the post office has seen the number of packages increase because of online shopping. To help deal with that, the post office invested 40 billion dollars in upgrading equipment.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
KSN News

Kansas awards victims of violent crime over $100,000

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One hundred and ninety-one victims of violent crime were awarded financial assistance from The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board during their December meeting. Awards were made in 67 new cases. Additional expenses were paid in 124 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $108,671.50. The Division of Crime Victims Compensation was established in […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy