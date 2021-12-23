Politicians push forward with plans to eliminate Kansas food tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A draft of a bill to eliminate the state food sales tax in Kansas is in the works and formally seeking bill co-sponsors.

If passed, the draft bill would eliminate the food sales tax, taking it from 6.5% to 0%. In addition, the legislation includes a total exemption of state and local taxes on food products sold at farmers’ markets.

“Since we announced our plan to Axe the Food Tax, I’ve heard from Kansans from every corner of the state who are ready for this relief and expect us to deliver,” said Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa. “We have the means to provide $500 in average annual savings to Kansas families.”

Eliminating the state’s food tax was a campaign promise Gov. Laura Kelly made when running for election four years ago. Derek Schmidt, Kelly’s Republican opponent in the 2022 gubernatorial race, supports the idea.

Kansas is one of seven states in the nation that fully taxes groceries . Kansas’ food sales tax rate of 6.5% is the second-highest rate in the country. Under the proposed bill, a Kansas family of four will save an average of $500 or more on their grocery bill every year.

