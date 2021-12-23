Man accused of killing girlfriend’s baby boy charged with first-degree murder

Zaki Davis (CMPD)

CHARLOTTE — A man is in jail accused of killing his girlfriend’s baby boy, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded around 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 to assist MEDIC at a home on Corbett Square Lane. When they arrived, police found the 7-month-old boy unconscious and unresponsive.

The infant, Israel Williams, was rushed to the hospital but shortly after midnight on Dec. 19, he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner’s office officially ruled his death a homicide the next day.

Murder warrants were then taken out against 22-year-old Zaki Davis, who investigators said is the boyfriend of the boy’s mother.

On Dec. 22, detectives with the CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team found and arrested Davis, who was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

No other details about the crime have been released and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

