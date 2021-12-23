ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Fielder to be inducted into Brewers Walk of Fame, Braun and Lucroy to Wall of Honor

By Jaymes Langrehr
 3 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Three of the most recognizable members of the Milwaukee Brewers in the last decade will now be honored at American Family Field.

The organization announced Thursday that slugging first baseman Prince Fielder has been voted into the Brewers’ Walk of Fame, while Ryan Braun and Jonathan Lucroy will join the Wall of Honor.

Fielder’s name will join the likes of Hank Aaron, Robin Yount, Paul Molitor and some of the franchise’s other iconic players on a home plate-shaped piece of granite on the concourse outside American Family Field.

Fielder is the first player to get the honor since Geoff Jenkins was inducted in 2018, and just the 21st overall since the Walk of Honor was established in 2001.

Fielder, the son of former big leaguer Cecil Fielder, was drafted 7th overall by the Brewers in the 2002 MLB draft and spent 7 of his 12 major league seasons with the Brewers, from 2005 to 2011. He made three All-Star appearances for the Brewers, hitting 230 home runs and driving in 656 runs in 998 games with Milwaukee. He’s the franchise’s all-time leader in several offensive categories, including on-base percentage (.390), slugging percentage (.540) and on-base plus slugging (.929).

He is also the only player in franchise history to hit 30 or more home runs in five consecutive seasons, and he became the youngest player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs in a season, doing so in 2007 at 23 years and 139 days old, breaking a record formerly held by baseball legend Willie Mays.

Fielder made two more All-Star appearances with the Detroit Tigers in 2012 and 2013 and also played for the Texas Rangers before a neck injury forced him to retire at the age of 32 in 2016.

Former Milwaukee Brave Wes Covington will join Braun and Lucroy on the Wall of Honor, which is awarded to players, coaches and executives who met a set list of criteria. They will have a bronze plaque with their accomplishments added to the outside of American Family Field.

Braun officially retired as the franchise’s all-time home run leader after not playing during the 2021 season. He was a six-time All-Star and won the 2007 National League Rookie of the Year Award and 2011 National League MVP award, although he later tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone during the 2011 playoffs. He successfully appealed a performance-enhancing drug suspension after that, arguing his test sample was tainted, but was later suspended during the 2013 season as part of baseball’s investigation into an anti-aging clinic in Florida that was providing banned substances to several players, including Alex Rodriguez.

Braun tried to make amends after his suspension, doing charity events in the Milwaukee area and returning to the lineup — although he fought injuries later in his career. By the time he finished his final season in 2020, he was among the franchise leaders in virtually every offensive category.

Lucroy was drafted by the Brewers in 2007 and made his debut in 2010, playing with the team until 2016. In that time, he made two All-Star teams and tied a franchise record for most doubles in a season with 53 in 2014. He also became the first catcher in franchise history to finish in the Top 10 in MVP voting, finishing 4th in the National League that year.

Lucroy ranks first among catchers in franchise history in hits (752), batting average (.288), doubles (143), home runs (77), runs batted in (358) and runs scored (326). His 725 games caught behind the plate are also second all-time in team history.

All of the players will be honored with ceremonies during the 2022 season, but dates and times have not yet been announced. Major League Baseball owners have currently locked the players union out, potentially threatening the start of the 2022 season.

