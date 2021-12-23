How 'And Just Like That' wrote off Willie Garson after actor's death

Noth tells Access Hollywood he called showrunner Michael Patrick King and told him: "I'm not doing this. I don't want to die" Noth also pointed out that Big was supposed to die in the first Sex and the City movie. "Because in the original [first] movie [draft] that happened, which they didn't end up doing. And I said 'I'm just not interested,'" Noth said. "At first I thought, 'well maybe they try and adopt a baby?' But no…it's not Sex And The City it's And Just Like That and in this story Big's got to go." In an interview with Vogue, Noth quipped: "All things end, and it was time for him to go, unless we're gonna be doing Scenes From a Marriage, Sex and the City style. There was nowhere to go with it but six feet under."

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO