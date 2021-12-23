ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How 'And Just Like That' wrote off Willie Garson after actor's death

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Dec. 23 episode of “And Just Like That”. Carrie Bradshaw was left with another Dear John letter in the fourth episode of “And Just Like That,” but this time it was more eloquent than a Post-it note. Stanford Blatch, who appeared...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Chris Noth says he initially fought And Just Like That's decision to kill off Mr. Big

Noth tells Access Hollywood he called showrunner Michael Patrick King and told him: "I'm not doing this. I don't want to die" Noth also pointed out that Big was supposed to die in the first Sex and the City movie. "Because in the original [first] movie [draft] that happened, which they didn't end up doing. And I said 'I'm just not interested,'" Noth said. "At first I thought, 'well maybe they try and adopt a baby?' But no…it's not Sex And The City it's And Just Like That and in this story Big's got to go." In an interview with Vogue, Noth quipped: "All things end, and it was time for him to go, unless we're gonna be doing Scenes From a Marriage, Sex and the City style. There was nowhere to go with it but six feet under."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Garson
KTVB

Chris Noth Teases Mr. Big's Return After Shocking Death on ‘And Just Like That’

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Do not read on if you haven't watched the first two episodes of And Just Like That. Chris Noth may not be done with Mr. Big. The Sex and the City star reprised his role as Carrie Bradshaw's husband for the rival, And Just Like That. However, fans were shocked to see the famous character die of a heart attack in the first episode. Now, almost a week after the major death, the actor reveals if his time as Mr. Big is officially over.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Sex And The City#Post#Tiktok#Big#Japanese#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’: The Fate Of Willie Garson’s Stanford Blatch Begins To Emerge

SPOILER ALERT: The following story reveals details from Episode 4 of HBO Max’s And Just Like That... The fate of the Sex and the City franchise favorite Stanford Blatch begins to unravel in the fourth episode of HBO Max’s And Just Like That, following the death of Willie Garson in late September of pancreatic cancer. It’s not fair to say his exact fate has been revealed as of yet considering Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) bestie has departed the states for Tokyo for business reasons. This leaves endless possibilities for a proper plan to explain why Stanford will never be seen on the...
CELEBRITIES
ourcommunitynow.com

Willie Garson Found a Home Playing the Canonical 'Gay Best Friend'

In a media climate when gay characters were usually flat, he found a playful middle ground. Remembering some of the artists, innovators and thinkers we lost in the past year. No show about life at the turn of the millennium — especially not one called “Sex and the City” — would be complete without the so-called gay B.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

And Just Like That Gives Stanford Blatch a Proper Send-Off

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Sept. 21, 2021, was a sad day for Sex and the City fans when we learned that Willie Garson (who played talent agent Stanford Blatch) died. Knowing that the actor reprised his role in the reboot series, And Just Like That, fans wondered how his story would play out since his death occurred while the show was still filming. The good news is Stanford does appear in the first three episodes of the reboot, but it looks like those are the only times he shows up.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause Of Death Revealed As Hollywood Mourns The Unexpected Passing Of The Famed Director

Famed director Jean-Marc Vallée sadly passed away at age 58. And now a new report is shedding light on the Dallas Buyers Club filmmaker's unexpected passing. Vallée is believed to have died from a heart attack over the weekend, reported Deadline. The late director was at his cabin outside Quebec City, where he was prepping for the arrival of guests for the holidays. It is believed he suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday, December 25, and was found dead the following morning.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Penélope Cruz Reacts to 'And Just Like That's Big Death (Exclusive)

And Just Like That, Penélope Cruz is sharing her reaction to that shocking death on last week's premiere of the Sex and the City revival. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Cruz, who was being honored at the Museum of Modern Art's Film Benefit presented by Chanel Tuesday night, where the Parallel Mothers actress, who made a cameo in the franchise's second film, shared just what she thought about Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) unexpected passing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy