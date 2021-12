The CEO and CFO are both voluntarily increasing their ownership of Callaway's stock. In addition, the board has authorized a new $50 million share repurchase program. Last week, golf equipment maker Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) announced that the chief executive officer and chief financial officer had purchased shares of the company for their own personal accounts. Since insider buying tends to signal that management believes its shares are undervalued, the market reacted positively to the news -- its shares jumped more than 5% the next day.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO