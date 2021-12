Penélope Cruz has only the fondest memories of the times she and fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld shared before his death. The actress was honored for her body of work at the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel, the fashion house where Lagerfeld served as creative director, in New York City on Tuesday where she recalled the last time she and the designer were together. “Actually, my last day with him was here in New York,” she told People at the event. “We were walking in Central Park at 12 at night and it was really magical.” Lagerfeld passed away in Paris in February 2019 at age 85 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO