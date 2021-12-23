ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins Notebook: Players disappointed they won’t be going to Olympics

By Steve Conroy
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie McAvoy left little doubt: the Bruins defenseman was disappointed by the decision by the NHL and NHLPA to pull out of the Olympic Games scheduled for Beijing in February. McAvoy spoke with reporters on Thursday via Zoom just before the club was set to button up for Christmas....

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
NESN

Here’s How To Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell In World Juniors

The NHL may be paused for the next few days, but Boston Bruins fans still can get their fix of hockey. Fabian Lysell, who the Bruins drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, will represent Sweden in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Lysell is the only Bruins representative.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Cam Neely
Sun-Journal

Bruins notebook: Seven players out of protocol, Charlie Coyle in

The Bruins took seven steps forward and one step back on Sunday as NHL teams reconvened practices across the league after a COVID-induced pause just prior to the Christmas break. And one rather important player appears to be inching closer to a return to the Bruin fold. On the COVID...
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
NHL
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Canada#Bruins Notebook#Nhlpa#Team Usa#Covid#Omicron#Unl
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy