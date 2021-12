A new development project being planned in Auburn would highlight the history of the city’s Black community, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. Auburn Parks and Recreation is working on plans for the Boykin-Donahue Campus, which would bring a cultural center, library, recreation center and splash pad to the area behind its Boykin Community Center. The Boykin-Donahue Cultural Center would act as a museum to provide an overview of the history of Auburn’s Black community, said department director Becky Richardson.

