Louisville, KY

BGS Wraps: Ben Sollee and Jordon Ellis, “Breaking Up Christmas” (Live)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSong: “Breaking Up Christmas” (Live) Editor’s Note: Kentuckians Ben Sollee and Daniel Martin Moore teamed up to rally an all-star cast of authors, musicians, and storytellers for a 50+ track album to raise funds for Kentucky tornado relief. With contributions from internationally known artists to local treasures, the compilation is packed...

BGS Wraps: Joe Newberry & April Verch, “Christmas Eve”

In Their Words: It was pretty much a given that as a duo that loves fiddle and banjo duets that we would include the old tune ‘Christmas Eve’ when recording our first Christmas album, On This Christmas Day. While there are some great versions of this tune out there, our favorite is from Oklahoma fiddle legend Uncle Dick Hutchison. We studied the field recording made by Kevin Delaney in 1973 of Uncle Dick playing this tune. The extra beat of an A note in the B part of the tune really sets it apart and it just tickles us every time. It never gets old!
MUSIC
BGS Wraps: Tony Trischka, “Christmas Night” & “The Christmas Medley”

Hometown: Syracuse, New York, and Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Songs: “Christmas Night” & “The Christmas Medley”. In Their Words: “I wrote ‘Christmas Night’ around 10 years ago. The process of creating the lyric was inspired by a John Hartford song, wherein he stream-of-consciousnessed a descriptive story. By taking this approach with ‘Christmas Night’ the words just flowed out, rather than my painstakingly having to think of what lyric should come next. While doing this, an image popped into my head that brought me right back to my childhood. The wonderful thing about our tree, as opposed to those of other folks in our neighborhood, was that we had blue lights, rather than white or multi-colored. It created a beautifully peaceful atmosphere in the house that resonates with me to this day. It kind of symbolized the way I always knew my parents weren’t exactly in the Eisenhower mold.
BGS Wraps: Emily James, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Hometown: Pleasantville, New York (now Los Angeles) Song: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. In Their Words: “‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ has always been one of my favorite holiday songs. I really connected with the lyrics of this particular version, because it speaks so much about holding on and knowing that, even though times are tough right now, it will get better. It’s amazing to me that, even though the song was written in the 1940s, it’s as relevant to the present day as ever. 2020 and 2021 have been difficult years, to say the least, especially around the holidays when we want to gather and be with loved ones, but aren’t able to. I wanted to send the message through this song, especially to anyone who’s struggling, that we’re going to be okay. All we can do is just try to make the best of the situation at hand. For now we ‘have to muddle through somehow,’ and hopefully ‘someday soon we all will be together’ again.” — Emily James.
BGS Wraps: Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, “Rise Up Shepherd and Follow”

In Their Words: “This song has been a part of my life and Christmas celebrations for as long as I can remember. I learned it from an Odetta album of Christmas spirituals, which was the only Christmas record in our house for about the first 10 or 12 years of my life. I probably first became aware of the song when I was 4 or 5 years old but I didn’t start performing ‘Rise Up Shepherd and Follow’ myself until fairly recently. It was really meaningful to me to go into the studio with the Night Drivers and record something that really represents one of my first musical memories. Our bass player Marshall Wilborn is spotlighted on the bass. He’s known — deservedly so, I think — as one of bluegrass music’s most solid traditional players, but on this recording he shows another side of his playing and his bass versatility. My wife Sally guests on harmony vocals.” — Chris Jones.
Happy Hollerdays with Ben Sollee

Celebrating the holidays Appalachian style with music, dance and storytelling curated by Ben Sollee and Daniel Martin Moore. Enjoy performances from some of Kentucky’s best contemporary musicians, authors and creatives at the Alhambra Theatre on Thursday, December 16 at 7pm. Kentucky-born cellist and composer, Ben Sollee is a genre...
TV SHOWS
Ben Sollee & Daniel Martin Moore rally artists to benefit KY. Tornado Relief

You’ve seen it all over the news: the profound devastation from the recent tornadoes that tore through Kentucky on December 11th, rendering thousands homeless, and devastating entire communities. The response from around the country and here at home has been amazing too. It will take possibly years to rebuild and recover so help is needed now more than ever and fellow Kentuckians are stepping up to help however and wherever they can. Kentucky artists and musicians are also doing what they can to help.
Amos Lee Sends a Hometown Message in “Worry No More”

Amos Lee‘s “Worry No More,” is an anthem for optimism, reminding us with an easy melody and a heartwarming video that anxiety does not have to control us. Looking to further open conversations around mental health and anxiety, the single is a microcosm of the upcoming album, Dreamland, slated for a February 11 release on Dualtone Records.
As 2021 Winds Down, Our Message of Thanks and a Moment of Rest

Another memorable year in acoustic music is drawing to a close. From our look back at O Brother, Where Art Thou?, to our exclusive interviews with Billy Strings, it’s been a pleasure to provide dozens of interviews and introduce hundreds of new songs. (We also picked our favorite albums of the year.) Our appreciation is endless … but the calendar is not. Indeed, we’re signing off for the remainder of 2021, but we have a whole lot up our sleeve in 2022, as the Bluegrass Situation turns 10! And in the meantime, please enjoy our BGS Wraps holiday playlist below! — The BGS staff.
BGS Wraps: Johnnyswim, “A Hard Year’s Christmas”

In Their Words: “Coming into this holiday season, we personally felt the weight of a long and hard year, filled with some disappointing surprises and lots of tests on our patience and long suffering. This song came as a sort of whispered reminder that this season isn’t just for the good years, but even more so for the years of hurting and trial because this is a season of giving, of imagination, of togetherness, and if we make space, of joy.” — Abner Ramirez.
Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
Folks express mixed feelings as Christmas wraps up

Christmas – it’s the most wonderful time of the year. But once the presents have been unwrapped and those delicious meals gobbled up, some people may dread the Christmas cleanup, while others are relieved and already looking forward to the next holiday. We spoke to some folks downtown...
