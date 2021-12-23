ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More 20th anniversary celebrations from NZ Post: ‘Nine Companions’ coin

By greendragon
TheOneRing.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years have passed since we all first visited Peter Jackson’s vision of Middle-earth; to celebrate the anniversary of the release of The Fellowship of the Ring, our friends at NZ Post have released a very special coin. Here’s what they tell us about it:. “20 years...

www.theonering.net

Gamespot

Lord Of The Rings Cast Celebrate The First Film's 20th Anniversary With Some Hot Raps

December 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the first landmark Lord of the Rings film, but two decades later, don't expect to see the fellowship return for a nostalgic look back in a glitzy one-off special. Because that's a job for Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste, Method Man, and Killer Mike as they use the fine art of rap to reunite hobbits and spit bars hot enough to melt even the One Ring of Sauron.
MOVIES
TheOneRing.net

Today in Middle-earth, December 25

The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on December 25th:. The Fellowship of the Ring leaves Rivendell at dusk (1418 ) December 25, 3018 (S.R. 1418) 1. The Company [Fellowship] of the Ring leaves Rivendell at dusk. (from the appendices) “…Elrond counselled them to journey under the cover of night...
ENTERTAINMENT
KSLTV

‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ celebrates its 20th anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY — Although it’s been 20 years since it was released in theatres, the first installment of “The Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy still draws quite a crowd. A midnight showing at the Gateway downtown drew folks dressed as characters and other enthusiasts of director Peter Jackson’s adaption of author J.R.R. Tolkien’s popular work celebrates its 20th anniversary on Dec. 19.
MOVIES

