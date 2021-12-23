ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Saints to start Ian Book; Taysom Hill on COVID-19 list

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Saints’ jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill and quarterback Trevor Siemian are headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

Their departures pave the way for rookie quarterback Ian Book to make his NFL debut for New Orleans in Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Book was selected by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

Hill, 31, has completed just 55.7 percent of his passes for 649 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has rushed for 311 yards and a team-high five touchdowns, however.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFZZW_0dUfheT200
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Siemian, who turns 30 on Sunday, has completed 57.2 percent of his passes for 1,083 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The Saints (7-7) have answered a five-game losing skid by winning back-to-back games.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Notre Dame names Marcus Freeman as head coach

Notre Dame named defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as its new head coach on Friday. Freeman, 35, replaces Brian Kelly, who departed earlier this week to become LSU’s coach in a surprise move. Freeman will be introduced at a news conference on Monday afternoon. The former Ohio State linebacker will coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Field Level Media

Reports: Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) could miss weeks

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones sustained a neck strain during the team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week and is likely to miss the Sunday game against the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports. Jones reportedly got hurt on the second play last Sunday, but he remained in...
NFL
Field Level Media

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from hospital Monday after suffering a head injury during Sunday’s game. The team said Bridgewater “is doing well” and will enter the concussion protocol. Bridgewater was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter of Sunday’s...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Ian Book
PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints Prediction and Preview

A pair of 7-7 teams will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when the Dolphins and Saints meet on "Monday Night Football." And they're both getting hot at the right time. The Saints stunned the Buccaneers as well as the rest of the NFL when they traveled to Tampa Bay and beat Tom Brady for the fourth straight time in the regular season. New Orleans recorded its first shut out since facing the Dolphins in London during Week 4 of the 2017 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Notre Dame#Fieldlevelmedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Health
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

Kwon Alexander reportedly becomes 21st Saints player added to Reserve/Covid-19 list

NEW ORLEANS — Hours after the New Orleans Saints announced 5 additions to the Reserve/Covid-19 list, reports surface that linebacker Kwon Alexander was also placed on the list and will miss Monday’s game against Miami. Alexander becomes the 21st New Orleans Saints player added to the list: Deonte Harris and practice squad members Malcolm Roach, Jerald […]
NFL
WJTV 12

Winston and Taysom send Ian Book advice before his first start

METAIRIE, LA. – Ian Book will be the starting quarterback Monday night against the 7-7 Dolphins at Caesars Superdome. The 4th round pick has been preparing the best he can. One way he’s been getting ready is getting advice from his teammates who will be out of the game. “Jameis (Winston) also reached out and […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ian Book reveals hilarious way he realized he was Saints’ starting QB

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback carousel is set to take another turn on Monday when rookie gunslinger Ian Book will make his first career start. Book is in for somewhat of a Christmas miracle, getting his first taste of NFL action on Dec. 26. When asked about finding out that he’d be the Saints starting QB, Book had an amazing reply, via Katherine Terrell.
NFL
FanSided

Will Saints game vs. Dolphins get postponed from Monday due to COVID?

The Saints have almost two dozen players on the COVID list. Will the NFL have to postpone their Monday Night Football meeting with the Dolphins?. Few NFL teams are facing a COVID outbreak as big as the Saints this week with 21 players finding their way onto the COVID list ahead of their game with the Dolphins.
NFL
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy