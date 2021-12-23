Report: Saints to start Ian Book; Taysom Hill on COVID-19 list

The New Orleans Saints’ jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill and quarterback Trevor Siemian are headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

Their departures pave the way for rookie quarterback Ian Book to make his NFL debut for New Orleans in Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Book was selected by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

Hill, 31, has completed just 55.7 percent of his passes for 649 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has rushed for 311 yards and a team-high five touchdowns, however.

Siemian, who turns 30 on Sunday, has completed 57.2 percent of his passes for 1,083 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The Saints (7-7) have answered a five-game losing skid by winning back-to-back games.

