ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Nassau County DA won’t prosecute Andrew Cuomo over trooper’s Belmont sexual harassment allegation

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfG6A_0dUfhVTN00

NASSAU COUNTY, NY — The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office shut down the possibility of a criminal prosecution against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the district.

Prosecutors had investigated allegations of misconduct made by a state trooper who said Cuomo had touched her at Belmont Racetrack in September of 2019. The allegations were credible and “deeply troubling,” but they weren’t criminal under New York law, acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said.

“It is important to note that our investigation was limited to alleged conduct at Belmont Racetrack, and prosecutors in other jurisdictions continue to review other allegations of misconduct by Mr. Cuomo,” Smith said. “We thank the brave individuals who came forward and cooperated with our office during this investigation, and gratefully acknowledge our colleagues, Attorney General James and the New York State Assembly, for their diligence and collaboration.”

The trooper said Cuomo’s conduct made her feel feel “completely violated.”

Joyce said her office had finished their investigation into the September 2019 incident detailed in AG Letitia James’ report.

Rich Azzopardi, a Cuomo spokesperson, said it’s clear James’ report “was the intersection of gross prosecutorial misconduct and an abuse of government power for political purposes.”

“It was obviously a political springboard to remove Governor Cuomo so she could run for office, however it was so poorly done and obviously it backfired and James’ run for governor lasted only five weeks,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

15 more NYPD officers should be disciplined for conduct during George Floyd protests, CCRB finds

NEW YORK — With investigations ongoing into NYPD action during Black Lives Matter protests in New York City, the police department’s oversight agency ruled an additional 15 officers should be disciplined. They’d already determined 65 other officers were guilty of misconduct during the protests after George Floyd’s death. The Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

MTA cuts subway service amid COVID surge, staffing issues

NEW YORK — Commuters in New York will face some challenges getting around this week. Trains will run less frequently than usual from Monday through Thursday because of the COVID surge, according to the MTA. Riders should expect to wait longer for a subway. “Subway service is running on a normal schedule with some exceptions. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman stabbed on train in Manhattan; man sought: NYPD

TRIBECA, Manhattan — A man stabbed a woman on a train at Chambers Street Sunday morning, according to police. The victim was stabbed in the stomach just after 8 a.m. on a southbound C train, police said. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive. A man in his 50s is sought. Police said he […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Joyce Smith
Person
Andrew Cuomo
PIX11

Vandalism threatening last runs of vintage NYC subway cars

NEW YORK — The celebratory last runs of vintage New York City subway cars could be in jeopardy because of vandalism. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced recently it would run one train of the 1960s-era cars on four Sundays beginning Dec. 19 before they are put on display at the New York Transit Museum. The […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Video: Man slashes woman repeatedly in face, hands in Bronx hallway

TREMONT, the Bronx — A man was caught on video attacking a woman in a Bronx apartment building, slashing her repeatedly during an argument, according to police. The NYPD said it happened just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the hallway of a residential building on East 180th Street, near Washington Avenue, in the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man shoots parents on Christmas: Nassau police

HEWLETT HARBOR, Long Island — A man was under arrest Sunday for shooting his parents on Christmas, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Dino Tomassetti, 29-year-old East Williamsburg resident, has been arrested for attempting to kill his parents, according to police Police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on Seawane Drive […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Cow that escaped Queens slaughterhouse now at NJ sanctuary

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse last week has been taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey. The (Morristown) Daily Record reports that the 400-pound Hereford heifer, estimated to be about nine months old, ran away from a Queens business Friday. The animal was corralled by […]
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#Belmont Racetrack#Ag
PIX11

F train delays in Brooklyn after man fatally struck by subway

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — The MTA warned of F train delays in Brooklyn early Monday morning after a man was struck and killed by a subway overnight. Police said a call came in around 12:15 a.m. Monday for a person hit by a train at the Avenue P station, located at Avenue P and McDonald Avenue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Police seeking suspect in Manhattan anti-gay subway assault

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man slapped another man Nov. 15 in an apparent anti-gay attack, police said Friday. At about 2 a.m., the man approached a 22-year-old man on the stairs inside the 57th Street and 7th Avenue station and asked to use his cellphone, police said. When the victim handed over his phone to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy