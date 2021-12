Hello to everyone, and I hope you’re looking forward to having a good break over Christmas and are ready to welcome in 2022. Talking of holidays – I have been having a break from EOSHD for a few months. I went and sat on a hill and finally had time to reflect on my work which is this blog and the community around it. The last video had a lot of support, it’s made me really appreciate what I have in a more positive light. I’m mega appreciative of the people who took the time to say how EOSHD has helped them over the years and that they want it to continue.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO