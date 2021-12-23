ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

January 2022 Preview

nhpbs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 14 years, Toomey has been Vice President of Marketing for the...

video.nhpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
nhpbs.org

Seniority Authority

Cathleen Toomey wants us all to get smarter about aging. For the past 14 years, Toomey has been Vice President of Marketing for the RiverWoods Group, a family of not-for-profit Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) in New Hampshire. Toomey knows firsthand that the key to aging well is good information. And in the past few years, the volume of questions she has had — not just about CCRCs, but about all aspects of aging — has increased to such an extent that she decided to amplify the answers to a larger audience by launching a podcast.
MARKETING
federalnewsnetwork.com

January COLA or January raise: Why not both?

You don’t reach retirement age in the federal government without learning your way around many obstacles. And how to navigate sometimes conflicting or confusing rules and regulations. Which is why every time there is a federal pay raise AND a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for retirees, some working...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
chronicle99.com

Social Security Rules Changing in The Year 2022

In 2022, a few critical matters concerning Social Security will change. These adjustments will affect US retirees and those who plan to assert advantages withinside the future. Motley fool reports that there are also a few rules that will remain unchanged. The Social Security beneficiaries need to keep track of benefit schemes and the changes.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Riverwoods Group
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks Update: Know If US Citizens Will Receive Cash In 2022

The Federal government ended the stimulus checks after issuing three-round payments. The stimulus checks were introduced to boost the families’ finances affected during the pandemic. However, the financial conditions of low-income families are far from good. The government might consider the extension of the stimulus benefits or the introduction...
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Life Expectancy in North Carolina Compares to the Nation

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
HEALTH
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit Updates: Will Families Receive More Payments in 2022

The introduction of the child tax credit was a significant decision in the history of the US government. The child tax credit payments have benefitted millions of low-income families worldwide. The government issued the first half of the child tax credit in six monthly installments in 2021. The citizens will...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Eating for the climate

UW Health’s Michelle Swader joins News 3 Now at Noon to speak about how our diet can impact climate change. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Community Policy