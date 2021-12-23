January 2022 Preview

Cathleen Toomey wants us all to get smarter about aging. For the past 14 years, Toomey has been Vice President of Marketing for the RiverWoods Group, a family of not-for-profit Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) in New Hampshire. Toomey knows firsthand that the key to aging well is good information. And in the past few years, the volume of questions she has had — not just about CCRCs, but about all aspects of aging — has increased to such an extent that she decided to amplify the answers to a larger audience by launching a podcast.

MARKETING ・ 5 DAYS AGO