Missouri QB Connor Bazelak enters trasfer portal

Connor Bazelak Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri Tigers sophomore quarterback Connor Bazelak is entering the college transfer portal, ESPN reported Thursday.

Bazelak made the official announcement on Twitter on Thursday morning. The former SEC Co-Freshman of the Year was absent from Wednesday's Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl against Army with what the school said was a leg injury. The Dayton, Ohio native sustained a soft tissue injury against Vanderbilt earlier in the season. Army beat the Tigers 24-22.

"This has been a tough decision that I have been thinking about for the last several weeks, but I wanted to be available for my team one last time in the bowl game," Bazelak wrote. "After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career."

In 11 games played for Mizzou this season, Bazelak completed 245-of-376 passes, good for a 65.2 percent completion percentage, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In a little over two seasons, he threw for 5,058 yards with 25 total touchdowns, including two rushing TDs.

With Bazelak exiting the program, Mizzou's QB arsenal now consists of redshirt sophomore Brady Cook, redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and four-star recruit Sam Horn out of Georgia, according to SB Nation.