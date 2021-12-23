ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YG and Crew Reportedly Implicated In Drakeo The Ruler Stabbing Death

By Black Information Network
Chicago Defender
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that YG and Drakeo The Ruler had beef before the latter’s untimely death on Saturday. Now Drakeo’s mother, Darrylene Corniel, is taking matters into her own hands, and calling out everyone she thinks may have something to do with the fatal stabbing that ultimately lead to her son’s...

hotnewhiphop.com

Drakeo The Ruler's Mother Says Fight Started When YG Walked In

One of the primary voices of Los Angeles' rap scene, Drakeo The Ruler was fatally stabbed backstage at Once Upon A Time in LA festival this weekend. The rapper was performing at the festival and he was reportedly involved in a physical altercation before getting stabbed in the neck. As...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Drakeo the Ruler’s Stabbing Death: ‘I’m Praying for Peace in Hip-Hop’

Snoop Dogg is “praying for peace in hip-hop” following the stabbing death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday (Dec. 18). Snoop, who was scheduled to perform at Saturday’s Once Upon a Time in LA at the Banc of California and Exposition Park, took to social media the following day to share his perspective on the tragic evening and offer his condolences to the late rapper’s loved ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Drakeo the Ruler Was Fatally Stabbed Last Night

Darrell Caldwell, also known by his stage name, Drakeo the Ruler, was killed last night before his performance at Once Upon A Time in LA. A rep for the artist confirmed with The Los Angeles Times that the burgeoning rapper was fatally stabbed during an altercation that took place backstage around 8:40pm PST in what is described as the “roadway backstage.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drakeo the Ruler death: West Coast rapper dies aged 28 after fatal stabbing at music festival

West Coast rapper Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday (18 December).Twenty-eight-year-old Drakeo – real name Darrell Caldwell – was assaulted on Saturday night at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert, which was expected to feature several big ticket artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube. Organisers called off the festival at LA’s Exposition Park after the stabbing. Scott Jawson, a publicist for Drakeo, confirmed his death on Sunday to several American media outlets, including The New York Times and Rolling Stone. According to...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Drakeo the Ruler Killed by Stabbing During Festival Appearance

Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Coldwell, was stabbed to death at Snoop Dogg’s Once Upon a Time festival concert. TMZ reports Drakeo was killed during a fight that broke out backstage. Los Angeles PD, California Highway Patrol, and the fire department responded to the festival in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
