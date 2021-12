Russell Township Trustees renewed discussion about construction of a garage behind the police station the day after opening five bids, all exceeding the project’s budget. Russell Township Trustees renewed discussion about construction of a garage behind the police station the day after opening five bids, all exceeding the project’s budget. For several years, officials have planned to build the steel storage structure and budgeted up to $700,000 this year with work to begin in 2022. On Dec. 15, trustees debated various options, none of which pleased all three. Trustee Gary Gabram, who has taken point on the project, said the bids ranged from $750,000 to more than $1 million. “When we opened the bids, they were way beyond what we had anticipated,” he said. “My...

