A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday with the Premier League the only major competition in action with its Boxing Day program:. Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will be absent while self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus having seen an outbreak in the squad lead to last weekend's game against Burnley being postponed. Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi can return for Chelsea. The forwards were two of the eight Chelsea players out with COVID-19 but they are back in training. Defender Andreas Christensen is also in contention after a back injury. The Blues were angry their match at Wolverhampton last weekend, which they drew 0-0, was not postponed like six other Premier League games were. Thomas Tuchel's team has slipped to six points behind leader Manchester City in third place after drawing its last two games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO