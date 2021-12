Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the approval of a new contract for the Oswego Police Department through the Lake City Police Club. The new agreement was negotiated over the last few months and recently approved by both the police union and the Oswego Common Council. The five-year agreement brings significant changes to department operations including a staffing restructure of the department, the introduction of twelve hour shifts rather than the current eight-hour shift and substantial salary increases for every police officer.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO