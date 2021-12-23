ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Four arrested for kidnapping, assaulting North Carolina woman

By Dolan Reynolds
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people are facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after a woman was stabbed in Surry County, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Dec. 1, the Surry County deputies were told about a cutting incident in the Crossroads Church Road community.

When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 45-year-old woman with an apparent stab wound to the lower extremities.

Deputies and detectives with the sheriff’s office interviewed people and gathered information throughout the night leading to a search warrant being issued for a home on Moondreamer Lane in Mount Airy.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the victim had been kidnapped, stabbed and burnt with a metal object.

Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said that the suspects are currently in custody.

Travis Ray Hall, 38, of Albemarle, was charged with:

  • one count of attempted first-degree murder
  • one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
  • one count of first-degree kidnapping
  • one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping
  • one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Hall was given a $1,800,000secured bond and a court date of Jan. 12.

Lakin Nicole Harvey, 28, of Mount Airy, was charged with:

  • one count of attempted first-degree murder
  • one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
  • one count of first-degree kidnapping
  • one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping
  • one count of assault by strangulation

Harvey was given a $1,700,000.00 secured bond and a court date of Jan. 12.

Gregory Todd Sawyers, 53, of Mount Airy was charged with:

  • one count of attempted first-degree murder
  • one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
  • one count of first-degree kidnapping
  • one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping
  • one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Gregory was given a $1,860,000.00 secured bond and a court date of Jan. 12.

Grayson Gregory Sawyers, 32, of Mount Airy, was charged with:

  • one count of first-degree kidnapping
  • one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping

Grayson was given a $50,000.00 secured bond and a court date of Jan.12.

