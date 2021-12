Since COVID-19 vaccines became available for children ages 5 to 11 in early November 2021, many families have been lining up to get their school-age kids vaccinated prior to holiday travel and gatherings. As of Dec. 14, 5.6 million U.S. children ages 5 to 11 – or about 19% of this age group – have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And 2.9 million, or about 10% of this age group, are fully vaccinated. However, the pace has begun to slow. Vaccination rates in this age group vary widely across the country, and the U.S. is still far...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO