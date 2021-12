England are set to resume their third Ashes Test in Australia despite a number of positive Covid-19 test results arising in the tourists’ camp.England players and coaching staff all tested negative after an initial positive result by a “family group” member on Sunday, and as such they were given the all-clear to travel to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of day two of the series’ third Test.A small number of coaching staff and two players outside the starting XI are understood to have remained at the team hotel as a precaution, while the number of positive test results among the...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO