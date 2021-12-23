Kevin McCullar Does His Best Patrick Mahomes Impression

BOSTON (CBS) — After Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman were ejected from last weekend’s game in Indianapolis, a mic’d up Frank Reich insisted to the official that Pittman didn’t do anything wrong. The NFL apparently agreed.
Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Dugger was fined $10,520 for the physical altercation with Pittman. Though Pittman was also kicked out of the game, he did not receive a fine from the NFL.
Additionally, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton — who made contact with an official — was not fined either, per Schefter. Bill Belichick wondered publicly why Hilton wasn’t ejected...
