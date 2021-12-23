HHS puts $48M toward rural public health IT, workforce expansion

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced that 15 digital health startups are joining the 2022 PandemicX Accelerator cohort, specifically to address health inequities, create a culture for success, and deploy resources to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. PandemicX, co-led by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, involves using digital tools and publicly accessible data to eliminate disparities and tackle drivers of inequity exacerbated by COVID-19. “I am excited for the PandemicX Accelerator cohort to work with us to collectively address health equity barriers and other disparities exacerbated by COVID-19 by using data and innovation,” said Admiral Rachel L. Levine, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health. “We are at our best when all segments of society work together; we must work collaboratively to achieve the best solutions.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO