Public Health

HHS puts $48M toward rural public health IT, workforce expansion

By Kat Jercich
Healthcare IT News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced this week that it was making almost $48 million available in American Rescue Plan funding for public health capacity in rural and tribal communities, through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy. The money...

cbs19news

Funding to support health care workforce released

HENRICO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Millions in funding is coming to support the health care workforce and patients across Virginia. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger has been pushing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to release remaining money from the Provider Relief Fund to health care providers across the country.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
mobihealthnews.com

Prolucent Health scores $11.5M for healthcare recruiting, workforce services

Prolucent Health, which offers a healthcare jobs marketplace and recruiting services, raised $11.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by SpringTide Ventures and Health Velocity Capital, with participation from UnityPoint Health Ventures. WHAT IT DOES. Prolucent offers recruiting and workforce management services for employers, as well as...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

HHS Announces Efforts to Help Expand Nationwide Access and Coverage for High-quality Maternal Health Services

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), is taking steps to improve maternal health and support the delivery of equitable, high-quality care for pregnancy and postpartum care. CMS intends to propose a “Birthing-Friendly” designation to drive improvements in perinatal health outcomes and maternal health equity. The designation would initially identify hospitals that provide perinatal care, are participating in a maternity care quality improvement collaborative, and have implemented recommended patient safety practices.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
caldwelljournal.com

Public Health Alert: Hepatitis A

LENOIR, NC (December 17, 2021) — The State of North Carolina notified Caldwell County this late afternoon about a confirmed case of Hepatitis A in an individual who works at KFC in Hudson. According to state guidelines, transmission to patrons is unlikely, so vaccination for restaurant patrons is not...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
MedPage Today

Pipeline Programs Create a Path Toward Health Equity

What do you want to be when you grow up? There was no hesitation in my young, determined mind when I answered: a doctor. I marveled at the idea of racing down bustling halls, cracking the complicated patient case and attending to patients whose misfortune had brought them to the hospital.
HEALTH SERVICES
Inside Indiana Business

IU Health Plans Allen County Expansion

Indiana University Health has plans to grow its footprint in Allen County. Our partners at WPTA-TV report the health system intends to build a $16 million facility in the town of Roanoke, which is southwest of Fort Wayne. IU Health will hold two open houses this week to answer questions...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
syr.edu

Enhanced Public Health Measures

Like many other colleges and universities in New York and across the country, over the past 72 hours Syracuse University has experienced a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases within our campus community. We do not yet have evidence that the cause of this increase is the omicron variant. However, the confirmed presence of the highly infectious omicron variant on other college campuses in New York suggests a high likelihood that the variant is beginning to circulate in our region.
SYRACUSE, NY
newhampshirebulletin.com

Center awarded grant to grow health care workforce, boost cultural competency

The Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center has been awarded a $528,000 grant to grow the health care workforce and provide trainings on cultural competency. The center, a department of Lamprey Health Care, is the only program in the state to promote health care careers “with an emphasis on minority, disadvantaged populations, and rural communities,” according to the state’s request for a contract. No other organization offers the same kind of diversity trainings – the state’s rationale for skipping a competitive bid process for the contract.
HEALTH SERVICES
MyChesCo

HHS Announces PandemicX Accelerator with Health IT Cohort to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced that 15 digital health startups are joining the 2022 PandemicX Accelerator cohort, specifically to address health inequities, create a culture for success, and deploy resources to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. PandemicX, co-led by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, involves using digital tools and publicly accessible data to eliminate disparities and tackle drivers of inequity exacerbated by COVID-19. “I am excited for the PandemicX Accelerator cohort to work with us to collectively address health equity barriers and other disparities exacerbated by COVID-19 by using data and innovation,” said Admiral Rachel L. Levine, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health. “We are at our best when all segments of society work together; we must work collaboratively to achieve the best solutions.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Modern Healthcare

HHS launches digital health accelerator to tackle COVID-19 disparities

More than a dozen digital health startups will get federal support to tackle COVID-19 disparities, the Health and Human Services Department announced Tuesday. These companies are the first selected to participate in the PandemicX Accelerator, which is overseen by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and managed by MassChallenge HealthTech, a digital health innovation hub.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Albany Herald

Gaps in care hinder some rural health facilities

VALDOSTA — Georgia’s Echols County, which borders Florida, could be called a health care desert. It has no hospital, no local ambulances. A medical provider comes to treat patients at a migrant farmworker clinic but, other than a small public health department with two full-time employees, that’s about the extent of the medical care in the rural county of 4,000 people.
VALDOSTA, GA
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday afternoon announced a commitment of $100 million in emergency funding to address urgent staffing needs at Maryland hospitals and nursing homes, as well as a series of actions to further ramp up the availability of COVID-19 testing across the state. The governor was joined virtually for today’s announcements by Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Spike in hospitals suing patients over unpaid medical bills

A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
HEALTH SERVICES

