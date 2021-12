A “happy” 10-year-old has died while attempting a social media “Blackout Challenge” in which participants try holding their breath until the point of fainting, according to her family. Her mother, Tawainna Anderson, told ABC 7 News that her daughter Nyla Anderson was a “happy child” who loved learning languages and also had social media accounts.She had been at home in her bedroom during the attempted challenge on 12 December when she died. “I’m so hurt,” Ms Anderson said. “This is a pain that won’t go away. It’s at the top of my throat. I am so hurt.”The mother, in a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO