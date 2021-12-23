ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Barnhart Transportation spreads holiday cheer to local families

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gp9zo_0dUfUdu400

One local trucking company is spreading holiday cheer to families in need ahead of the holiday season.

Santa was on a different sleigh Thursday packing up a Barnhart Transportation semi truck full of presents to deliver to six local families.

Barnhart Transportation and Santa raise $10,500 to support local families

Barnhart employees have raised over $10,500 since October.

The families were nominated by company drivers and employees. Then the company worked along side multiple area school districts.

“This is our fifth year raising money for our holiday families. It’s very important as part of our mission at Barnhart to give back to the community, and this is all about delivering Christmas cheer,” said Sueann Wiest, director of marketing, Barnhart Transportation.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Every set of presents are individualized to each family’s specific needs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Local family gives back to individuals in homeless crisis

Erie United Methodist Alliance (EUMA) held a donation on Thursday to give back to families experiencing a housing crisis. This came by way of a family and their hot chocolate booth. The EUMA Refuge is committed to moving families from homeless to home. The shelter received Christmas gifts that will go with families to their […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Young philanthropists give gifts to local refugee children

A group of young philanthropists are spreading holiday cheer by giving gifts to refugee children in the Erie community.     Through a program called “H.E.Y! Hear Erie’s Youth,” young leaders between the ages of 12 and 19 create projects to improve the quality of life for families in Erie. The Erie Community Foundation created the […]
ERIE, PA
WMDT.com

Delaware family spreading Christmas Cheer by giving back

DAGSBORO, Del.- One local organization is continuing to bring cheer to kids during the holiday season. “Santa’s Letters Incorporated” has been providing families with resources since 2018, and they’ve also been helping kids get their letters to Santa. The co-founder of the organization said they started this initiative by putting a mailbox in front of their home. But, the project has grown throughout the years and they’ve got a new mailbox and a bigger lights display.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Weather#Charity#Barnhart Transportation#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
wnypapers.com

YBPA spreads holiday cheer in Youngstown

The Youngstown Business and Professional Association announced has finalized its grant project, funded through the YBPA’s participation in the annual Niagara County William G. Mayne Business Community Enhancement Program. “Today we finalized the YBPA grant project, which began with the purchase of brand-new U.S. flags and village flags, Youngstown/Porter...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
fox44news.com

Waco homeowner spreads holiday cheer through decorations

WACO, Texas – A Waco home has become a Christmas staple for children and their families during the holiday season. But, it almost didn’t happen this year. Health complications made it difficult for the Tristan family to decorate, but nonetheless, they made it happen. Its been a nearly...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

Salvation Army sees ‘tears of joy’ this holiday season

Sometimes it takes an angel to help local residents who are struggling financially during the Christmas season. The Salvation Army of East Polk County on Dec. 15 delivered hundreds of bags filled with clothes and toys at its location on U.S. Highway 17 North to residents through its Angel Tree program. Residents who applied for the assistance were lined up in their vehicles during the drive-through event to accept the gifts.
ADVOCACY
Killeen Daily Herald

1st Cavalry Division Band spreads holiday cheer

Soldiers and their families gathered at Howze Theater to enjoy holiday music favorites as the 1st Cavalry Division hosted its annual Christmas with the CAV concert Thursday. “Thank you for joining the 1st Cavalry Division Christmas with the CAV,” began Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division. “We hope that tonight will excite you and get you into the holiday spirit through the Army’s best division band – the 1st Cavalry Division Band.”
FORT HOOD, TX
bigrapidsnews.com

Delivering a Midland Christmas

The holiday season is often a time of joy and celebration, but not for those who have very little in the way of family and financial resources. A number of Midland nonprofits and service organizations help deliver a Christmas to folks of all ages in our community. These are some of the programs that delivered a Midland Christmas.
MIDLAND, MI
amisun.com

Bright Holiday Lights contestants spread holiday cheer

ANNA MARIA – Carol and Larry Craft and the Anna Maria General Store have retained their previous rank as winners of the city’s 3rd Annual Bright Holiday Lights decorating contest. The winners were announced Friday afternoon during the city’s Santa Stops Here event at City Pier Park.
ANNA MARIA, FL
thelcn.com

Come caroling, and spread holiday cheer at Friday concert

BATAVIA — Join The Batavia Daily News for some holiday cheer!. On 7 p.m. Friday come to the West Bethany Baptist Church, located at 10333 West Bethany Road in Batavia, the our third annual “Christmas-Sing” Christmas Carol Concert. After going virtual last year to the pandemic, this...
BATAVIA, NY
WEAU-TV 13

The Chippewa Valley Carolers aim to spread holiday cheer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In an effort to spread some Christmas cheer, a group of carolers is lifting up holiday spirits one note at a time. The Chippewa Valley Carolers sand holiday songs to the residents at HeatherWood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire on Sunday. The...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KFVS12

Shawnee Alliance spreads holiday cheer to clients

Crews on scene of house fire on S. Hanover St. in Cape Girardeau. Investigators were called to a house fire on S. Hanover St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Volunteers needed for 'Operation Christmas Tuesday' in Mayfield. Updated: 16 hours ago. Volunteers are needed for Operation Christmas Tuesday in Mayfield, Ky.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

The Christmas Horse Parade spreads holiday cheer

A group of horse riders gathered together to wish residents at Majestic Pines Senior Living a merry Christmas on Saturday. The “Christmas Horse Parade’’ is turning into an annual tradition for a group of friends who enjoy riding horses and spreading Christmas cheer. Angie Forconi helped organize the event last year.
CELEBRATIONS
perutribune.com

Grissom team works to spread holiday cheer

Personnel across Grissom Air Reserve Base are hard at work this month providing several holiday programs aimed at bringing the spirit of the season to the base and local community. Holiday programs and events planned for this season included the Angel Tree, a food drive, the Kids’ Christmas Party, Key...
FESTIVAL
wayzata.org

Wayzata First Responders Spread Holiday Cheer

Wayzata's first responders have been hard at work spreading holiday cheer!. The Wayzata Police Department Toys for Tots bins are overflowing and the Fire Department basement is full of gifts for "Santa to a Senior". Today, Thursday December 16th, is the last chance to drop off new and unwrapped toys...
WAYZATA, MN
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy