Barnhart Transportation spreads holiday cheer to local families

One local trucking company is spreading holiday cheer to families in need ahead of the holiday season.

Santa was on a different sleigh Thursday packing up a Barnhart Transportation semi truck full of presents to deliver to six local families.

Barnhart employees have raised over $10,500 since October.

The families were nominated by company drivers and employees. Then the company worked along side multiple area school districts.

“This is our fifth year raising money for our holiday families. It’s very important as part of our mission at Barnhart to give back to the community, and this is all about delivering Christmas cheer,” said Sueann Wiest, director of marketing, Barnhart Transportation.

Every set of presents are individualized to each family’s specific needs.

