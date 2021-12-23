City of Corpus Christi Winter Closure Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – All City of Corpus Christi non-essential offices will be closed during the week between Christmas and New Year's. Most offices will be closed beginning Friday, December 24, 2021, and reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Public safety services such as Police, Fire, and E.M.S. will not be affected. Other vital City departments such as Water, Wastewater, Solid Waste Services, and the Airport will operate normally. The Gas and Public Works departments will have staff on call to respond if needed.

City Hall, Libraries, and Municipal Court will be closed during the Winter Closure period. H-E-B locations will accept Utility bill payments, or customers can pay online through the City's website.

The City's Senior Centers will be closed from Friday, December 24, through December 31. The Home Bound meal delivery program will be closed from Tuesday, December 28, through December 31. However, on Thursday, December 23, seniors will receive a holiday meal and a five-day supply of shelf-stable meals for the week of December 27.

City staff will continue to conduct welfare checks during the Winter Closure period.

The Senior Companion Program, a volunteer program that provides in-home respite care for chronic or terminally ill seniors, will continue to be available during the City's Winter Closure period. Patrons can call the Senior Companion office at 361-826-3154 for more information.

Below is the schedule for other City Departments:

City Call Center:

Friday, December 24, Closed

Monday, December 27, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 30, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, December 31, Closed

Health-COVID-19

Vaccinations Strike Teams will be working every day except December 25.

COVID-19 immunizations will NOT be offered at City Hall from December 27 through January 2.

Reporting of COVID-19 daily case numbers will continue.

Solid Waste Services:

Garbage Collection: No changes in schedule.

Recycling Collection: No changes in schedule.

Heavy Brush (Areas 8 & 9): No change in schedule.

There will be regular collections on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Collection Center: The J.C. Elliott Collection Center will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Landfill: The Cefe' Valenzuela Landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Both facilities will be open during regular hours on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Animal Care Services:

Friday, December 24, Closed

Saturday, December 25, Closed

Sunday, December 26, Closed

Monday, December 27, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. -Adoptions will take place between 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. -Adoptions will take place between 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. -Adoptions will take place between 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 30, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. -Adoptions will take place between 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, December 31, Closed

To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606.

Public Libraries:

All libraries will be closed on Friday, December 24, and reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Parks and Recreation:

Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course:

OPEN Christmas Eve

CLOSED Christmas Day

Christmas Day OPEN New Year's Day

Al Kruse Tennis Center:

OPEN December 24, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. December 31, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

CLOSED Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

H-E-B Tennis Center:

OPEN December 24, 9:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. December 31, 9:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m.

CLOSED Christmas Day & New Year's Day

Collier Pool:

OPEN Christmas Eve for LAP SWIM 5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m.

CLOSED Christmas Day

Christmas Day OPEN December 26, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

CLOSED December 27 – January 1

Natatorium:

OPEN Christmas Eve for LAP SWIM 5:00 a.m.– 6:30 a.m.

CLOSED Christmas Day

Christmas Day OPEN December 26, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

OPEN December 27– 30 for LAP SWIM 6:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.

CLOSED New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center :

: Walking trails and playground: OPEN daily, dawn to dusk.

daily, dawn to dusk. Learning Center: CLOSED December 24 – January 2

Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:

CLOSED December 24 – 31

After Hour Kid Power Program:

After School Program: CLOSED December 20 – 31

December 20 – 31 Vacation Station Camps: OPEN December 20 – 23, and December 28 – 30

Recreation Centers:

CLOSED December 24 – 31

City Departments That Will Be Closed: