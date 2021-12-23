David Peter Dahle – Cache Valley Daily

Education was an obsession for Frann. She was able to bluff her way through school with very limited reading and writing skills. After she was married, she overcame this obstacle on her own by borrowing books from her children’s teachers and spending hours at her kitchen table learning how to read and write. She became known for her beautiful penmanship. Marlow and Frann were members of the Logan Jr. Chamber of Commerce. The president of the JC’s would ask Frann to create and enter the names of recipients for certificates of merit presented by the JC’s. She was a passionate reader and at times would be reading 2 or 3 books at the same time, always with her trusty and well worn dictionary by her side. If you wanted to know anything about Margaret Thatcher, Madeline Al bright, Maya Angelo, Tasha Tudor, The Delaney Sisters, and the list goes on. She was a walking encyclopedia. Frann was determined that her children would never suffer the embarrassment and feelings of self doubt that she faced growing up. Frann was invited to join the Newton Young Homemakers where she made good friends and had the opportunity to participate in some worthy community projects. Because of her hard work and loyalty, she became president of the organization. She was the Co-Chairman of the Bicentennial committee for Newton where a wonderful celebration was provided for all to enjoy. She designed the booth representing Newton at the Cache County Fair. With the helping hands of family and friends. it turned out beautiful with Newton getting second place in the county. Frann was the Primary Stake Secretary in two stakes where she made made true and lasting friendships.

