Second Japan-U.S. Clean Energy Partnership (JUCEP) Plenary Recognizes Achievements and Affirms Indo-Pacific Support Plans

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the second Japan-U.S. Clean Energy Partnership (JUCEP) plenary meeting on December 15, 2021, the United States and Japan, led by the U.S. Department of State and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, reviewed achievements and set priorities to accelerate clean energy deployment in the Indo-Pacific region....

#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Nuclear Power#Sustainable Energy#Climate Partnership#Foip#Japanese#Smr
