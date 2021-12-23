ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

MoirÃ© nematic phase in twisted double bilayer graphene

By Carmen Rubio-VerdÃº
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraphene moirÃ© superlattices display electronic flat bands. At integer fillings of these flat bands, energy gaps due to strong electron"“electron interactions are generally observed. However, the presence of other correlation-driven phases in twisted graphitic systems at non-integer fillings is unclear. Here, we report the existence of three-fold rotational (C3) symmetry breaking...

www.nature.com

nanowerk.com

Surfing the spin wave in graphene

(Nanowerk News) Spin waves, a change in electron spin that propagates through a material, could fundamentally change how devices store and carry information. These waves, also known as magnons, don’t scatter or couple with other particles. Under the right conditions, they can even act like a superfluid, moving through a material with zero energy loss.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Giant nonlinear Hall effect in twisted bilayer WTe

In a system with broken inversion symmetry, a second-order nonlinear Hall effect can survive even in the presence of time-reversal symmetry. In this work, we show that a giant nonlinear Hall effect can exist in twisted bilayer WTe2 system. The Berry curvature dipole of twisted bilayer WTe2 (Î¸"‰="‰29.4Â°) can reach up to ~1400"‰Ã…, which is much larger than that in previously reported nonlinear Hall systems. In twisted bilayer WTe2 system, there exist abundant band anticrossings and band inversions around the Fermi level, which brings a complicated distribution of Berry curvature, and leads to the nonlinear Hall signals that exhibit dramatically oscillating behavior in this system. Its large amplitude and high tunability indicate that the twisted bilayer WTe2 can be an excellent platform for studying the nonlinear Hall effect.
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Whispering electrons in graphene

(Nanowerk News) Whispering gallery modes (WGMs) are quite common in acoustics and optics. They denote the guided waves circulating along a concave surface, the seminal example being the whispering galleries of St. Paul’s cathedral: someone whispering on one side of the gallery can be heard all along the circumference of the gallery thanks to WGMs.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

MoirÃ© enhanced charge density wave state in twisted 1T-TiTe/1T-TiSe heterostructures

Nanoscale periodic moirÃ© patterns, for example those formed at the interface of a twisted bilayer of two-dimensional materials, provide opportunities for engineering the electronic properties of van der Waals heterostructures1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11. In this work, we synthesized the epitaxial heterostructure of 1T-TiTe2/1T-TiSe2 with various twist angles using molecular beam epitaxy and investigated the moirÃ© pattern induced/enhanced charge density wave (CDW) states with scanning tunnelling microscopy. When the twist angle is near zero degrees, 2"‰Ã—"‰2 CDW domains are formed in 1T-TiTe2, separated by 1"‰Ã—"‰1 normal state domains, and trapped in the moirÃ© pattern. The formation of the moirÃ©-trapped CDW state is ascribed to the local strain variation due to atomic reconstruction. Furthermore, this CDW state persists at room temperature, suggesting its potential for future CDW-based applications. Such moirÃ©-trapped CDW patterns were not observed at larger twist angles. Our study paves the way for constructing metallic twist van der Waals bilayers and tuning many-body effects via moirÃ© engineering.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Fractional Chern insulators in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene

Fractional Chern insulators (FCIs) are lattice analogues of fractional quantum Hall states that may provide a new avenue towards manipulating non-Abelian excitations. Early theoretical studies1,2,3,4,5,6,7 have predicted their existence in systems with flat Chern bands and highlighted the critical role of a particular quantum geometry. However, FCI states have been observed only in Bernal-stacked bilayer graphene (BLG) aligned with hexagonal boron nitride (hBN)8, in which a very large magnetic field is responsible for the existence of the Chern bands, precluding the realization of FCIs at zero field. By contrast, magic-angle twisted BLG9,10,11,12 supports flat Chern bands at zero magnetic field13,14,15,16,17, and therefore offers a promising route towards stabilizing zero-field FCIs. Here we report the observation of eight FCI states at low magnetic field in magic-angle twisted BLG enabled by high-resolution local compressibility measurements. The first of these states emerge at 5"‰T, and their appearance is accompanied by the simultaneous disappearance of nearby topologically trivial charge density wave states. We demonstrate that,Â unlike the case of theÂ BLG/hBN platform, the principal role of the weak magnetic field is merely to redistribute the Berry curvature of the native Chern bands and thereby realize a quantum geometry favourable for the emergence of FCIs. Our findings strongly suggest that FCIs may be realized at zero magnetic field and pave the way for the exploration and manipulation of anyonic excitations in flat moirÃ© Chern bands.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Observation of a flat band and bandgap in millimeter-scale twisted bilayer graphene

Magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene, consisting of two graphene layers stacked at a special angle, exhibits superconductivity due to the maximized density of states at the energy of the flat band. Generally, experiments on twisted bilayer graphene have been performed using micrometer-scale samples. Here we report the fabrication of twisted bilayer graphene with an area exceeding 3 Ã— 5 mm2 by transferring epitaxial graphene onto another epitaxial graphene, and observation of a flat band and large bandgap using angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. Our results suggest that the substrate potential induces both the asymmetrical doping in large angle twisted bilayer graphene and the electron doped nature of the flat band in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

From aptamer-graphene interaction understanding to biosensor performance improvements

(Nanowerk Spotlight) The use of graphene-based field-effect transistors in the past decade has been shown as one of the most powerful biosensing units for the detection of numerous biological and biochemical analytes. Distinctly specific electrical properties of graphene in the domain of field-effect transistors, along with high surface-to-volume ratio contribute...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Quantum anomalous Hall effect from intertwined moirÃ© bands

Electron correlation and topology are two central threads of modern condensed matter physics. Semiconductor moirÃ© materials provide a highly tuneable platform for studies of electron correlation1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12. Correlation-driven phenomena, including the Mott insulator2,3,4,5, generalized Wigner crystals2,6,9, stripe phases10 and continuous Mott transition11,12, have been demonstrated. However, non-trivial band topology has remained unclear. Here we report the observation of a quantum anomalous Hall effect in AB-stacked MoTe2 /WSe2 moirÃ© heterobilayers. Unlike in the AA-stacked heterobilayers11, an out-of-plane electric field not only controls the bandwidth but also the band topology by intertwining moirÃ© bands centred at different layers. At half band filling, corresponding to one particle per moirÃ© unit cell, we observe quantized Hall resistance, h/e2 (with h and e denoting the Planck's constant and electron charge, respectively), and vanishing longitudinal resistance at zero magnetic field. The electric-field-induced topological phase transition from a Mott insulator to a quantum anomalous Hall insulator precedes an insulator-to-metal transition. Contrary to most known topological phase transitions13, it is not accompanied by a bulk charge gap closure. Our study paves the way for discoveryÂ of emergent phenomena arising from the combined influence of strong correlation and topology in semiconductor moirÃ© materials.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
SCIENCE
HPCwire

Technique Tunes Into Graphene Nanoribbons’ Electronic Potential

Breakthrough Could Lead To High-speed, Low-power Nanoscale Data Storage. Dec. 23, 2021 — Ever since graphene – a thin carbon sheet just one-atom thick – was discovered more than 15 years ago, the wonder material became a workhorse in materials science research. From this body of work, other researchers learned that slicing graphene along the edge of its honeycomb lattice creates one-dimensional zigzag graphene strips or nanoribbons with exotic magnetic properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Ultra-fast germanium photodiode with 3-dB bandwidth of 265 GHz

Correction to: Nature Photonics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41566-021-00893-w, published online 18 November 2021. In the version of article initially published, there were errors in the caption to Fig. 1. In the text now reading "d, Finally, an (undoped) germanium fin is realized"¦" caption letter d has been included. In the text now reading "e, Cross-sectional image, obtained by STEM, of a germanium photodiode (termed Ge100_10) that features in situ-doped (different colours for p- and n-doping) silicon contact regions (f) and an EDX image of the same device," caption letter f replaces the original letter "e."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Micro-Meta App: an interactive tool for collecting microscopy metadata based on community specifications

Caterina Strambio-De-CastilliaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1069-18161Â na1Â na2Â na3Â. In the version of this article initially published, the affiliation for author Roland Nitschke was incorrectly formulated. The affiliation has been corrected to read "Life Imaging Center and Signalling Research Centres CIBSS and BIOSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany" in the online version of the article.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Clever substitutions reveal magnetism in zigzag graphene nanoribbons

The inclusion of nitrogen atoms stabilizes the zigzag edges of carbon-based nanoribbons, enabling the ribbons to be decoupled from a substrate and providing a probe for their unconventional magnetism. Aran Garcia-Lekue 0 &. Aran Garcia-Lekue is at the Donostia International Physics Center, 20018 San Sebastian, Spain, and at Ikerbasque, Basque...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Was the kateretid beetle Pelretes really a Cretaceous angiosperm pollinator?

Arising from E. Tihelka et al. Nature Plants https://doi.org/10.1038/s41477-021-00893-2 (2021) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

HELQ is a dual-function DSB repair enzyme modulated by RPA and RAD51

DNA double-stranded breaks (DSBs) are deleterious lesions, and their incorrect repair can drive cancer development1. HELQ is a superfamily 2 helicase with 3"² to 5"² polarity, and its disruption in mice confers germ cells loss, infertility and increased predisposition to ovarian and pituitary tumours2,3,4. At the cellular level, defects in HELQ result in hypersensitivity to cisplatin and mitomycin C, and persistence of RAD51 foci after DNA damage3,5. Notably, HELQ binds to RPA and the RAD51-paralogue BCDX2 complex, but the relevance of these interactions and how HELQ functions in DSB repair remains unclear3,5,6. Here we show that HELQ helicase activity and a previously unappreciated DNA strand annealing function are differentially regulated by RPA and RAD51. Using biochemistry analyses and single-molecule imaging, we establish that RAD51 forms a complex with and strongly stimulates HELQ as it translocates during DNA unwinding. By contrast, RPA inhibits DNA unwinding by HELQ but strongly stimulates DNA strand annealing. Mechanistically, we show that HELQ possesses an intrinsic ability to capture RPA-bound DNA strands and then displace RPA to facilitate annealing of complementary sequences. Finally, we show that HELQ deficiency in cells compromises single-strand annealing and microhomology-mediated end-joining pathways and leads to bias towards long-tract gene conversion tracts during homologous recombination. Thus, our results implicate HELQ in multiple arms of DSB repair through co-factor-dependent modulation of intrinsic translocase and DNA strand annealing activities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural mechanism for the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM double hexamers by the Dbf4-dependent kinase

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Loading of the eukaryotic replicative helicase onto replication origins involves two MCM hexamers forming a double hexamer (DH) around duplex DNA. During S"‰phase, helicase activation requires MCM phosphorylation by Dbf4-dependent kinase (DDK), comprising Cdc7 and Dbf4. DDK selectively phosphorylates loaded DHs, but how such fidelity is achieved is unknown. Here, we determine the cryogenic electron microscopy structure of Saccharomyces cerevisiae DDK in the act of phosphorylating a DH. DDK docks onto one MCM ring and phosphorylates the opposed ring. Truncation of the Dbf4 docking domain abrogates DH phosphorylation, yet Cdc7 kinase activity is unaffected. Late origin firing is blocked in response to DNA damage via Dbf4 phosphorylation by the Rad53 checkpoint kinase. DDK phosphorylation by Rad53 impairs DH phosphorylation by blockage of DDK binding to DHs, and also interferes with the Cdc7 active site. Our results explain the structural basis and regulation of the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM DHs, which supports bidirectional replication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A generative adversarial approach to facilitate archival-quality histopathologic diagnoses from frozen tissue sections

In clinical diagnostics and research involving histopathology, formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue is almost universally favored for its superb image quality. However, tissue processing time (>24"‰h) can slow decision-making. In contrast, fresh frozen (FF) processing (<1"‰h) can yield rapid information but diagnostic accuracy is suboptimal due to lack of clearing, morphologic deformation and more frequent artifacts. Here, we bridge this gap using artificial intelligence. We synthesize FFPE-like images ("virtual FFPE") from FF images using a generative adversarial network (GAN) from 98 paired kidney samples derived from 40 patients. Five board-certified pathologists evaluated the results in a blinded test. Image quality of the virtual FFPE data was assessed to be high and showed a close resemblance to real FFPE images. Clinical assessments of disease on the virtual FFPE images showed a higher inter-observer agreement compared to FF images. The nearly instantaneously generated virtual FFPE images can not only reduce time to information but can facilitate more precise diagnosis from routine FF images without extraneous costs and effort.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Potential of [C]UCB-J as a PET tracer for islets of Langerhans

Biomarkers for the measurement of islets of Langerhans could help elucidate the etiology of diabetes. Synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2 A (SV2A) is a potential marker reported to be localized in the endocrine pancreas. [11C]UCB-J is a novel positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer that binds to SV2A and was previously evaluated as a synaptic marker in the central nervous system. Here, we evaluated whether [11C]UCB-J could be utilized as a PET tracer for the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas by targeting SV2A. The mRNA transcription of SV2A was evaluated in human isolated islets of Langerhans and exocrine tissue. In vitro autoradiography was performed on pancreas and brain sections from rats and pigs, and consecutive sections were immunostained for insulin. Sprague"“Dawley rats were examined with PET-MRI and ex vivo autoradiography at baseline and with administration of levetiracetam (LEV). Similarly, pigs were examined with dynamic PET-CT over the pancreas and brain after administration of [11C]UCB-J at baseline and after pretreatment with LEV. In vivo radioligand binding was assessed using a one-compartment tissue model. The mRNA expression of SV2A was nearly 7 times higher in endocrine tissue than in exocrine tissue (p"‰<"‰0.01). In vitro autoradiography displayed focal binding of [11C]UCB-J in the pancreas of rats and pigs, but the binding pattern did not overlap with the insulin-positive areas or with ex vivo autoradiography. In rats, pancreas binding was higher than that in negative control tissues but could not be blocked by LEV. In pigs, the pancreas and brain exhibited accumulation of [11C]UCB-J above the negative control tissue spleen. While brain binding could be blocked by pretreatment with LEV, a similar effect was not observed in the pancreas. Transcription data indicate SV2A to be a valid target for imaging islets of Langerhans, but [11C]UCB-J does not appear to have sufficient sensitivity for this application.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spin splitting of dopant edge state in magnetic zigzag graphene nanoribbons

Spin-ordered electronic states in hydrogen-terminated zigzag nanographene give rise to magnetic quantum phenomena1,2 that have sparked renewed interest in carbon-based spintronics3,4. Zigzag graphene nanoribbons (ZGNRs)-quasi one-dimensional semiconducting strips of graphene bounded by parallel zigzag edges-host intrinsic electronic edge states that are ferromagnetically ordered along the edges of the ribbon and antiferromagnetically coupled across its width1,2,5. Despite recent advances in the bottom-up synthesis of GNRs featuring symmetry protected topological phases6,7,8 and even metallic zero mode bands9, the unique magnetic edgeÂ structure of ZGNRs has long been obscured from direct observation by a strong hybridization of the zigzag edge states with the surface states of the underlying support10,11,12,13,14,15. Here, we present a general technique to thermodynamically stabilize and electronically decouple the highly reactive spin-polarized edge states by introducing a superlattice of substitutional N-atom dopants along the edges of a ZGNR. First-principles GW calculations and scanning tunnelling spectroscopy reveal a giant spin splitting of low-lying nitrogen lone-pair flat bands by an exchange field (~850Â tesla) induced by the ferromagnetically ordered edge states of ZGNRs. Our findings directly corroborate the nature of the predicted emergent magnetic order in ZGNRs and provide a robust platform for their exploration and functional integration into nanoscale sensing and logic devices15,16,17,18,19,20,21.
CHEMISTRY

