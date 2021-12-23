ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Topological spintronics and magnetoelectronics

By Qing Lin He
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Topological electronic materials, such as topological insulators, are distinct from trivial materials in the topology of their electronic band structures that lead to robust, unconventional topological states, which could bring revolutionary developments in electronics. This Perspective summarizes developments of topological insulators in various electronic applications including spintronics and magnetoelectronics. We group...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Emergence of the topological Hall effect in a tetragonal compensated ferrimagnet MnPdGa

Topological spin textures such as magnetic skyrmions have attracted considerable interest due to their potential application in spintronic devices. However, there still remain several challenges to overcome before their practical application, for instance, achieving high scalability and thermal stability. Recent experiments have proposed a new class of skyrmion materials in the Heusler family, Mn1.4Pt0.9Pd0.1Sn and Mn2Rh0.95Ir0.05Sn, which possess noncollinear magnetic structures. Motivated by these experimental results, we suggest another Heusler compound hosted by Mn3Ga to overcome the above limitations. We fabricate Mn3-xPdxGa thin films, focusing on the magnetic compensation point. In Mn2.3Pd0.7Ga, we find a spin-reorientation transition around TSR"‰="‰320"‰K. Below the TSR, we observe the topological Hall effect and a positive magnetic entropy change, which are the hallmarks of a chiral noncollinear spin texture. By integrating all the data, we determine the magnetic phase diagram, displaying a wide chiral noncollinear spin phase even at room temperature. We believe that this compensated ferrimagnet shows promise for opening a new avenue toward chiral spin-based, high-density, and low-power devices.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Riemannian geometry of resonant optical responses

The geometry of quantum states is well established as a basis for understanding the response of electronic systems to static electromagnetic fields, as exemplified by the theory of the quantum and anomalous Hall effects. However, it has been challenging to relate quantum geometry to resonant optical responses. The main obstacle is that optical transitions involve a pair of states, whereas existing geometrical properties are defined for a single state. As a result, a concrete geometric understanding of optical responses has so far been limited to two-level systems, where the Hilbert space is completely determined by a single state and its orthogonal complement. Here, we construct a general theory of Riemannian geometry for resonant optical processes by identifying transition dipole moment matrix elements as tangent vectors. This theory applies to arbitrarily high-order responses, suggesting that optical responses can generally be thought of as manifestations of the Riemannian geometry of quantum states. We use our theory to show that third-order photovoltaic Hall effects are related to the Riemann curvature tensor and demonstrate an experimentally accessible regime where they dominate the response.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

General construction and topological classification of crystalline flat bands

Exotic phases of matter can emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Materials that have non-dispersing bands in their electronic band structure, such as twisted bilayer graphene, are prime candidates for strongly interacting physics. However, existing theoretical models for obtaining these 'flat bands' in crystals are often too restrictive for experimental realizations. Here we present a generic theoretical technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat-band models in the literature and is applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin"“orbit coupling. Using topological quantum chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands. We also derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1,651 Shubnikov space groups.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faraday
Nature.com

Full-bandwidth electrophysiology of seizures and epileptiform activity enabled by flexible graphene microtransistor depth neural probes

Mapping the entire frequency bandwidth of brain electrophysiological signals is of paramount importance for understanding physiological and pathological states. The ability to record simultaneously DC-shifts, infraslow oscillations (<0.1"‰Hz), typical local field potentials (0.1"“80"‰Hz) and higher frequencies (80"“600"‰Hz) using the same recording site would particularly benefit preclinical epilepsy research and could provide clinical biomarkers for improved seizure onset zone delineation. However, commonly used metal microelectrode technology suffers from instabilities that hamper the high fidelity of DC-coupled recordings, which are needed to access signals of very low frequency. In this study we used flexible graphene depth neural probes (gDNPs), consisting of a linear array of graphene microtransistors, to concurrently record DC-shifts and high-frequency neuronal activity in awake rodents. We show here that gDNPs can reliably record and map with high spatial resolution seizures, pre-ictal DC-shifts and seizure-associated spreading depolarizations together with higher frequencies through the cortical laminae to the hippocampus in a mouse model of chemically induced seizures. Moreover, we demonstrate the functionality of chronically implanted devices over 10"‰weeks by recording with high fidelity spontaneous spike-wave discharges and associated infraslow oscillations in a rat model of absence epilepsy. Altogether, our work highlights the suitability of this technology for in vivo electrophysiology research, and in particular epilepsy research, by allowing stable and chronic DC-coupled recordings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Three topological features of regulatory networks control life-essential and specialized subsystems

Gene regulatory networks (GRNs) play key roles in development, phenotype plasticity, and evolution. Although graph theory has been used to explore GRNs, associations amongst topological features, transcription factors (TFs), and systems essentiality are poorly understood. Here we sought the relationship amongst the main GRN topological features that influence the control of essential and specific subsystems. We found that the Knn, page rank, and degree are the most relevant GRN features: the ones are conserved along the evolution and are also relevant in pluripotent cells. Interestingly, life-essential subsystems are governed mainly by TFs with intermediary Knn and high page rank or degree, whereas specialized subsystems are mainly regulated by TFs with low Knn. Hence, we suggest that the high probability of TFs be toured by a random signal, and the high probability of the signal propagation to target genes ensures the life-essential subsystems' robustness. Gene/genome duplication is the main evolutionary process to rise Knn as the most relevant feature. Herein, we shed light on unexplored topological GRN features to assess how they are related to subsystems and how the duplications shaped the regulatory systems along the evolution. The classification model generated can be found here: https://github.com/ivanrwolf/NoC/.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evidence for a monolayer excitonic insulator

The interplay between topology and correlations can generate a variety of quantum phases, many of which remain to be explored. Recent advances have identified monolayer WTe2 as a promising material for doing so in a highly tunable fashion. The ground state of this two-dimensional crystal can be electrostatically tuned from a quantum spin Hall insulator to a superconductor. However, much remains unknown about the gap-opening mechanism of the insulating state. Here we report evidence that the quantum spin Hall insulator is also an excitonic insulator, arising from the spontaneous formation of electron"“hole bound states, namely excitons. We reveal the presence of an intrinsic insulating state at the charge neutrality point in clean samples and confirm the correlated nature of this charge-neutral insulator by tunnelling spectroscopy. We provide evidence against alternative scenarios of a band insulator or a localized insulator and support the existence of an excitonic insulator phase in the clean limit. These observations lay the foundation for understanding a new class of correlated insulators with nontrivial topology and identify monolayer WTe2 as a promising candidate for exploring quantum phases of ground-state excitons.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Transition metal on topological chiral semimetal PdGa with tailored hydrogen adsorption and reduction

The difficulties in designing high-performance hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) catalysts lie in the manipulation of adsorption behaviors of transition metals (TMs). Topological chiral semimetals with super-long Fermi arc surface states provide an ideal platform for engineering the catalytic performance of TMs through the metal-support interaction. We found the adsorption trends of TMs can be modified significantly when deposited at the surface of the PdGa chiral crystal. The electron transfer from the TMs to the surface states of the PdGa reshapes the d band structure of TMs and weakens the hydrogen intermediate bonding. Especially, W/PdGa is expected to be a good HER catalyst with close to zero Gibbs free energy. Experimentally, we found a Pt-like exchange current density and turnover frequency when depositing W atoms at the PdGa nanostructures surface. The findings provide a way to develop high-efficient electrocatalysts by the interplay between topological surface states and metal-support interaction.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Topology#Magneto#Access#S C#Phys#1057
Nature.com

New horizons in spintronics

Ferrimagnets and topological insulators offer new platforms for utilizing the spin of electrons in functional materials. Electrons possess an intrinsic angular momentum, also known as the spin quantum number. This can be taken advantage of in the field of spintronics. Initial breakthroughs in the field led to the development of spin valves, where the resistance to electronic flow depends critically on the relative orientation of the propagating spin (up or down), and the ordered array of spins inside ferromagnetic materials whose spin direction can be controlled using a magnetic field. The discovery of such giant magnetoresistance effects was recognized by the 2007 Nobel Prize in Physics and contributed to the massive increase in areal density of magnetoelectronic components over the past couple of decades.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Dynamics of the abrupt change in Pacific Plate motion around 50 million years ago

A drastic change in plate tectonics and mantle convection occurred around 50"‰Ma as exemplified by the prominent Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. Both an abrupt Pacific Plate motion change and a change in mantle plume dynamics have been proposed to account for the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend, but debates surround the relative contribution of the two mechanisms. Here we build kinematic plate reconstructions and high-resolution global dynamic models to quantify the amount of Pacific Plate motion change. We find Izanagi Plate subduction, followed by demise of the Izanagi"“Pacific Ridge and Izu"“Bonin"“Mariana subduction initiation alone, is incapable of causing a sudden change in plate motion, challenging the conventional hypothesis on the mechanisms of Pacific Plate motion change. Instead, Palaeocene slab pull from Kronotsky intraoceanic subduction in the northern Pacific exerts a northward pull on the Pacific Plate, while its Eocene demise leads to a sudden 30"“35Â° change in plate motion, accounting for about half of the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. We suggest the Pacific Plate motion change and hotspot drift due to plume dynamics could have contributed nearly equally to the formation of the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. Such a scenario is consistent with available constraints from global plate circuits, palaeomagnetic data and geodynamic models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Morphogen gradient scaling by recycling of intracellular Dpp

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Morphogen gradients are fundamental to establish morphological patterns...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
CSS-Tricks

Topological sort

Take your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. Jordan Scales explores the computer science concept of topological sorting, and what it might look like if applied to the concept of z-index in CSS. So, you don’t express what the z-index should be directly; instead, you say exactly what other element you want to be on top of.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Mars mission is China’s ‘first step’ in planetary exploration

Nature talks to Zhang Rongqiao, architect of the China National Space Administration’s Tianwen-1 mission, which landed the Zhurong rover on Mars. You have full access to this article via your institution. In May, China landed a rover on Mars, completing the most difficult stretch of its mission to send...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Information dissemination

The dynamics of quantum information and entanglement is closely linked to the physics of thermalization. A quantum simulator comprised of superconducting qubits has measured the spread of quantum information in a many-body system. In the absence of disorder, quantum many-body systems evolve coherently towards a state that is locally indistinguishable...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clever substitutions reveal magnetism in zigzag graphene nanoribbons

The inclusion of nitrogen atoms stabilizes the zigzag edges of carbon-based nanoribbons, enabling the ribbons to be decoupled from a substrate and providing a probe for their unconventional magnetism. Aran Garcia-Lekue 0 &. Aran Garcia-Lekue is at the Donostia International Physics Center, 20018 San Sebastian, Spain, and at Ikerbasque, Basque...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A mixed-methods, population-based study of a syndemic in Soweto, South Africa

A syndemic has been theorized as a cluster of epidemics driven by harmful social and structural conditions wherein the interactions between the constitutive epidemics drive excess morbidity and mortality. We conducted a mixed-methods study to investigate a syndemic in Soweto, South Africa, consisting of a population-based quantitative survey (N"‰="‰783) and in-depth, qualitative interviews (N"‰="‰88). We used ethnographic methods to design a locally relevant measure of stress. Here we show that multimorbidity and stress interacted with each other to reduce quality of life. The paired qualitative analysis further explored how the quality-of-life impacts of multimorbidity were conditioned by study participants' illness experiences. Together, these findings underscore the importance of recognizing the social and structural drivers of stress and how they affect the experience of chronic illness and well-being.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The effects of violet and blue light irradiation on ESKAPE pathogens and human cells in presence of cell culture media

Bacteria belonging to the group of ESKAPE pathogens are responsible for the majority of nosocomial infections. Due to the increase of antibiotic resistance, alternative treatment strategies are of high clinical relevance. In this context visible light as disinfection technique represents an interesting option as microbial pathogens can be inactivated without adjuvants. However cytotoxic effects of visible light on host cells have also been reported. We compared the cytotoxicity of violet and blue light irradiation on monocytic THP-1 and alveolar epithelium A549 cells with the inactivation effect on ESKAPE pathogens. THP-1 cells displayed a higher susceptibility to irradiation than A549 cells with first cytotoxic effects occurring at 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (405Â nm) and 400Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (450Â nm) in comparison to 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 and 1000Â JÂ cmâˆ’2, respectively. We could define conditions in which a significant reduction of colony forming units for all ESKAPE pathogens, except Enterococcus faecium, was achieved at 405Â nm while avoiding cytotoxicity. Irradiation at 450Â nm demonstrated a more variable effect which was species and medium dependent. In summary a significant reduction of viable bacteria could be achieved at subtoxic irradiation doses, supporting a potential use of visible light as an antimicrobial agent in clinical settings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cardiovascular diseases disrupt the bone-marrow niche

The production of blood cells, including some immune cells, relies heavily on the bone-marrow microenvironment. Cardiovascular diseases are now found to corrupt this niche, leading to imbalances in blood-cell production. Tomer Itkin 0 &. Tomer Itkin is in the Division of Regenerative Medicine, Ansary Stem Cell Institute, Department of Medicine,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy