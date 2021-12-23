Topological spintronics and magnetoelectronics

Topological spin textures such as magnetic skyrmions have attracted considerable interest due to their potential application in spintronic devices. However, there still remain several challenges to overcome before their practical application, for instance, achieving high scalability and thermal stability. Recent experiments have proposed a new class of skyrmion materials in the Heusler family, Mn1.4Pt0.9Pd0.1Sn and Mn2Rh0.95Ir0.05Sn, which possess noncollinear magnetic structures. Motivated by these experimental results, we suggest another Heusler compound hosted by Mn3Ga to overcome the above limitations. We fabricate Mn3-xPdxGa thin films, focusing on the magnetic compensation point. In Mn2.3Pd0.7Ga, we find a spin-reorientation transition around TSR"‰="‰320"‰K. Below the TSR, we observe the topological Hall effect and a positive magnetic entropy change, which are the hallmarks of a chiral noncollinear spin texture. By integrating all the data, we determine the magnetic phase diagram, displaying a wide chiral noncollinear spin phase even at room temperature. We believe that this compensated ferrimagnet shows promise for opening a new avenue toward chiral spin-based, high-density, and low-power devices.
