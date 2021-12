The price of crude oil moved sideways after positive crude oil inventories data from the United States. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), inventories declined by more than 4.71 million barrels last week. This was a deeper drawdown than the median estimate of 2.7 million barrels. It was also bigger than the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimate of 3.6 million barrels Oil prices also held steady after countries like the US and UK announced more policies to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. For example, the UK announced more orders of drugs by Merck and Pfizer.

