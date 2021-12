Here we stand once more, on the threshold of Christmas, constrained by the terrible presence of COVID-19 in our midst, and growing concerns about a new surge that is enveloping our area. While we can take some comfort that we now have important tools to battle the pandemic that we did not have at its start, especially the reception of vaccines and the proper use of masks, we still find ourselves in a place of uncertainty. After the hope and joy of springtime renewal and a return to normalcy, to be amid such darkness and despair again is particularly jarring.

BETHLEHEM, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO