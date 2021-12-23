Travis Coval Jones – Cache Valley Daily

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMarch 30, 1970 – December 17, 2021 (age 51) We release Travis Coval Jones from this earthly experience. Although he died from natural causes at the early age of 51, he overcame a long life of challenges. Travis was a warrior. He was smart, fiercely loyal, and forgiving....

Sandra Balls Bassett – Cache Valley Daily

May 5, 1958 – December 21, 2021 (age 63) On December 21, 2021 Sandra received a Christmas Miracle. She was able to returned back to her Heavenly Father, where her body was made whole, and perfect once again. Sandra was born on May 5, 1958 to Marsden and Beatrice...
Dennis Norman Clark – Cache Valley Daily

August 22, 1946 – December 24, 2021 (age 75) Dennis Norman Clark passed away at the McKay-Dee Hospital from a massive stroke on Christmas Eve December 24, 2021. Born to Francis and Florence Ralston Clark on August 22, 1946 in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Dennis was raised on a small farm where his father raised ducks and chickens. The family moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in the late 50’s where Dennis enjoyed fishing and hunting. In the early 60’s the family moved to Logan, Utah. He graduated from Logan High School in 1964 and Utah State University majoring in History in 1969. Dennis had almost a photographic mind on American and Military History. He would spend hours talking to anyone regarding our country’s history. He married Darla D. Merrill on November 2, 1974 in Logan Temple. They were happily married 47 years.
Genevieve Amelia Bracken – Cache Valley Daily

September 15, 2007 – December 16, 2021 (age 14) It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Genevieve Amelia Bracken, of Smithfield, Utah on 16th day of December 2021, at the age of 14 years. Genevieve was a beautiful, obedient, intelligent sweetheart who...
Tasen Issak Hazlett – Cache Valley Daily

October 26, 2002 – December 4, 2021 (age 19) On the evening of December 3, 2021, my sweet baby boy, Tasen Issak Hazlett, 19, left his earthly body. Our family is blessed to know that his beautiful vision for life will carry on through the many lives he has impacted and for his continued gift as an organ donor.
Katherine Bastian Viehweg – Cache Valley Daily

Katherine Bastian Viehweg slipped away with characteristic grace, at her home in Hyrum, UT. She was surrounded in love by children and grandchildren; and received in love by her sweetheart and loved ones that have gone before. She was a steadying rock to all who knew her, and especially to her husband of 54 years, Steven H Viehweg. As a rock is shaped by the river, so the river receives some character and shape from the rock, and that influence lives in the current. Kathy has been that rock for us.
Sherry Argyle – Cache Valley Daily

December 8, 1974 – December 16, 2021 (age 47) Sherry Argyle, age 47, returned peacefully to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on December 16, 2021, at her home in Logan, Utah. Sherry was born on December 8, 1974, to Gerald and Bonnie Argyle in Duchesne, where she had an adventurous childhood with six siblings and many friends. She embodied love and laughter from the moment she was brought into this world until the day she left us. She was the peacemaker, a caregiver, the listening ear, the shoulder to lean on, she would tell you what you needed to hear, and the bestest friend. She loved with her whole heart and had a smile that warmed your soul.
Sharon Mae Naylor – Cache Valley Daily

April 24, 1938 – December 15, 2021 (age 83) Sharon Mae Naylor, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at her home in Logan, Utah. Sharon was born in Portland, Oregon on April 24th, 1938, to Wilbur Provant and Elsie Johnson. Right out of high school, Sharon...
Mathew Charles Wertman – Cache Valley Daily

Mathew Charles Wertman, son of Keith Charles and Ruth Bright Wertman passed away from complications due to Covid on December 18, 2021 at the Murray IHC hospital in Murray Utah. Mathew was born January 17, 1961, in Nuremberg, Germany, where his father was stationed at the time while serving in...
Joan Johnson Watkins – Cache Valley Daily

July 13, 1967 – December 12, 2021 (age 54) Joan Johnson Watkins gained her angel wings on December 12, 2021 in Murray, Utah. Joan was born on July 13, 1967 in Logan, Utah where she was welcomed by her loving parents Rulon and Margaret Johnson, and protected by her older brothers Tony and Marc Johnson.
Dean Warren Davis – Cache Valley Daily

Dean Warren Davis was born March 3, 1944, in Pocatello, ID, to Ray McKay Davis and Naomi Magdalene Fisher. On Saturday, December 18, 2021, he died at his home in an accident on his beloved John Deere tractor. Dean attended schools in Bear Lake County, Idaho, and graduated from Montpelier High school in 1962. He worked hard from an early age, which helped him serve a three-year mission in Switzerland, where he developed a genuine love for the people and Swiss cheese. He spoke fluent German and four other languages that enabled him to converse and navigate the world as he worked in the Oilfield. He worked in the Syrian Desert, the North Slope of Alaska, and many places in the lower 48 states and always brought home stories to tell.
RaNae Caldwell – Cache Valley Daily

December 5, 1945 – December 16, 2021 (age 76) Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, RaNae Caldwell, 76, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Ogden Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 5, 1945 in...
Theron Craig Olsen – Cache Valley Daily

October 16, 1946 – December 14, 2021 (age 75) Theron Craig Olsen, 75, of Logan, died on December 14, 2021 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21st at 1:00 pm in the Allen-Hall Mortuary. There will be a viewing on Monday evening...
Michelle Renee Wardell Morgan Morrill – Cache Valley Daily

September 20, 1965 – December 17, 2021 (age 56) Our loving angel, Michelle Renee Wardell Morgan Morrill passed away suddenly Friday, December 17, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah. Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Todd Morrill; by her stepfather, Jerry Rigby (Dwinn Brown); stepmother, Nancy Dunkley (Doyle Dunkley); her brother, Brandt Rigby (Zachry Tate); her son, Justin Morgan; her daughter, Chelsie Kougioulis (Nickolous Kougioulis); her grandsons, Emron Rahimi and James Koulgoulis. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Chevelle Flores; her stepson, Alan Morrill (Cheltzie); stepson, Steven Morrill; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Michelle is also survived by her good friends, Jeremy and Rachel Davenport; Tamara Agee and many other friends.
Sarah Soderborg Fenton – Cache Valley Daily

Sarah Soderborg Fenton finished her earthly mission on December 23, 2021. Sarah was born December 4, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to George Lloyd Soderborg and Ruth South. She has 4 brothers and 2 sisters. George, Grant, Steven, Jean (Naisbitt), Ann (Fillmore) and David. Sarah graduated from Olympus High...
Don Wasden Bailey – Cache Valley Daily

August 20, 1930 – December 24, 2021 (age 91) Don Wasden Bailey was born to Olive Boylan Wasden and Leslie Bradshaw Bailey on August 20, 1930. He passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 at Maple Springs care facility in North Logan. Don grew up on the family farm...
Walter Norbert Nickel – Cache Valley Daily

October 19, 1984 – December 10, 2021 (age 37) Walter Norbert Nickel, II, passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2021. After playing football at and graduating from Iowa State University, Walter graduated from medical school. Thereafter, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Navy, initially completing an internship at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and then serving in the Navy as a physician.
Rufina Elsie Berber Cervantez – Cache Valley Daily

Rufina Elsie Berber Cervantez was born on March 11, 1927 in Beeler, Kansas as the fifth child to her parents, Antonio Berber and Gregoria Galvan, who are both deceased. Her siblings were Tiburcio Berber, deceased, Carmen Zambrano, her only living sister; Cleofus Cervantez, deceased, Andrea Strong, deceased, sister, Georgina Rios, deceased, and step-sisters and step-brothers from California. She attended a one-room school in Finney County and graduated from 8th grade. In 1977, Rufina received her high school diploma from Box Elder School District.
David Peter Dahle – Cache Valley Daily

January 17, 1944 – December 21, 2021 (age 77) David Peter Dahle, passed away on December 21, 2021 at Intermountain Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary and will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 11 am at the North Ogden LDS Meetinghouse (205 E Elberta Dr.) with a viewing from 9:30-10:30.
