Travis Coval Jones – Cache Valley Daily

December 8, 1974 – December 16, 2021 (age 47) Sherry Argyle, age 47, returned peacefully to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on December 16, 2021, at her home in Logan, Utah. Sherry was born on December 8, 1974, to Gerald and Bonnie Argyle in Duchesne, where she had an adventurous childhood with six siblings and many friends. She embodied love and laughter from the moment she was brought into this world until the day she left us. She was the peacemaker, a caregiver, the listening ear, the shoulder to lean on, she would tell you what you needed to hear, and the bestest friend. She loved with her whole heart and had a smile that warmed your soul.

