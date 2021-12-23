Construction of Plymouth settlement begins

FALL RIVER – When it comes to tourist attractions, Manhattan has its skyscrapers and theater district.
And while the much smaller Fall River is lacking in that regard, it can boast the unique distinction of being home to the house where Lizzie Borden allegedly used an axe in 1892 to murder her father and stepmother.
...
Chicago-based developer Jackson Dearborn Partners (JDP) will soon begin the ground-up construction of Solace at Cimarron Hills, a 346-unit multifamily community in Colorado Springs composed of 10 individual buildings and spanning approximately 366,440 rentable square feet. The 28.8-acre site is ideally located on the east side of the rapidly growing...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Construction is slated to begin next year on the first phase of a $150 million tech district planned near downtown Jackson. “We are targeting a ground-breaking and have gotten permission for the first building- the headquarters, for next year,” said Dr. Nashlie Sephus. “We hope to break ground on the Innovation Station by the middle of next year.”
Hasbrouck Heights-based DMR Architects‘ plans for the first town center in Hanover Township’s 220-plus-year history is going to completely transform the way people and businesses interface with the area that is currently populated by corporate office campuses. Construction has begun on the first phase of the project, which...
CRG has completed construction of a multifamily residential development on a 2.2-acre site at 333 Mulholland Drive in the Streets of St. Charles mixed-use district in St. Charles, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis located about 25 miles northwest of the city center along I-70. CRG, in partnership with the...
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the largest campaign for a YMCA in Michigan -- $25 million to build a new facility in Downtown Jackson. The existing building dates back to 1962, so there’s a lot of work to be done. Crews will fix it up and expand the building. This will allow the YMCA to do a lot of new things, like get licensed for child care, but they need a new building for that.
The Opus Group has started construction on a 250-unit multifamily transit-oriented development in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Located at 3440 Beltline Blvd. in the southeast corner of St. Louis Park, the development is less than a mile from the MN Highway 7 and 100 interchange, and just one block south of the Beltline Boulevard Station. Under construction and targeted for completion in 2024, the station will serve the Southwest Light Rail Transit line connecting downtown Minneapolis to the southwest suburbs.
Beginning Friday, Dec. 17th, Union Pacific crews will be re-tieing and resurfacing the railroad tracks at the West Harvey Ave, West 12th St, and West 15th St locations. This will require the closure of each track location. Alternate routes on 8th Street (US 160) and Hillside Street will need to be used during this time.
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The long-awaited Rt. 13 Connector Road that will route truck traffic from Horseheads’ business district to Rt. 13 is scheduled to begin in 2022. The project has recently received six bids from construction companies to conduct the project, an official announcement will be done by the county next month on which […]
SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich recently announced that drainage improvements to Newtown Road will take place beginning on Monday, December 20, 2021. A temporary detour will be put in place for through traffic, while access to area homes will be maintained in a limited fashion while work is underway. Full access will be… .
BRANSON, Mo. – 2021 has been a historic financial year for Branson despite the pandemic continuing. Many new businesses are hoping to take advantage of this positive, economic momentum. Restaurants including Cheddar’s, Taco Habitat, KFC, Starbucks, and Panera Bread have all been issued commercial licenses to start construction in the city. Branson is also adding many other […]
UMass Chan Medical School has begun structure construction on its nine-story education and research building in Worcester, about five months behind its original schedule. The site, located between two other UMass buildings on Plantation Street, has been in the process of excavation and demolition for months, according to a story posted on the medical school's website on Dec. 7. Now, Boston contractor Shawmut Design and Construction is beginning construction of the concrete foundation.
Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr, Commissioner Mike Mangeot and VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Ramer joined Nik Feldman and Hank Morris of New Circle Investments at a groundbreaking ceremony for The Manchester hotel. The $37.5 million boutique lifestyle hotel and mixed-use development will be located at 941 Manchester Street. The...
After four decades of planning, one of the most talked about road construction projects in Springfield and Greene County is close to getting started. The Greene County Commission says the contractor, Emery Sapp & Sons, can begin mobilizing equipment on Wednesday. MoDOT approved their bid of $15.7 for Phase 1...
South African builder Southern Wind has begun construction on the first hull in its 35 metre SW108 Hybrid series, with the hull and decking currently under lamination. Commissioned by a “young and passionate sailor,” the yacht was penned inside and out by studio Nauta Design, with Farr Yacht Design overseeing the naval architecture.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Construction for a new coliseum at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City is expected to begin late next year. The coliseum would replace the current one, which city officials said was built in 1965. Construction would start in November 2022, with work wrapping up in...
BILLINGS - Construction is underway to make it easier to get your vehicle registration renewed in Yellowstone county. Work started early Monday morning to turn an old will call booth at Metra to a satellite office for vehicle registration. Construction workers knocked down the old walls as part of redoing...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Construction has begun on the first residences on Bellingham’s redeveloped waterfront. Three new buildings are going up along the Whatcom Waterway adjacent to the new Waypoint Park. Each building will have commercial and retail space on the ground floors with condominiums above. Residential units will...
The next phase of the Ovation development in Newport is poised to transform the face of the city with new bars, restaurants and commercial spaces – even a massive pedestrian bridge running through the heart of it.
Construction is slated to begin next spring on the third phase of the $1 billion, 25-acre mixed-use development just...
KENNETT SQUARE — A new $21 million state-of-the art library in Kennett Square got a major boost last week when lawmakers awarded $1.9 million for its construction, which began Monday. The funds were awarded through a grant from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is administered by the Office...
