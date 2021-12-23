Construction of Plymouth settlement begins

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the largest campaign for a YMCA in Michigan -- $25 million to build a new facility in Downtown Jackson. The existing building dates back to 1962, so there’s a lot of work to be done. Crews will fix it up and expand the building. This will allow the YMCA to do a lot of new things, like get licensed for child care, but they need a new building for that.

JACKSON, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO