Construction

Construction of Plymouth settlement begins

pdjnews.com
 4 days ago

One week after the Mayflower docks at Plymouth harbor in present-day Massachusetts,...

www.pdjnews.com

milehighcre.com

Chicago Developer to Begin Construction of 346 Units in Colorado Springs Opportunity Zone

Chicago-based developer Jackson Dearborn Partners (JDP) will soon begin the ground-up construction of Solace at Cimarron Hills, a 346-unit multifamily community in Colorado Springs composed of 10 individual buildings and spanning approximately 366,440 rentable square feet. The 28.8-acre site is ideally located on the east side of the rapidly growing...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fox40jackson.com

Construction on $150M Jackson tech district slated to begin next year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Construction is slated to begin next year on the first phase of a $150 million tech district planned near downtown Jackson. “We are targeting a ground-breaking and have gotten permission for the first building- the headquarters, for next year,” said Dr. Nashlie Sephus. “We hope to break ground on the Innovation Station by the middle of next year.”
JACKSON, MS
roi-nj.com

DMR Architects begins construction on Hanover Town Center

Hasbrouck Heights-based DMR Architects‘ plans for the first town center in Hanover Township’s 220-plus-year history is going to completely transform the way people and businesses interface with the area that is currently populated by corporate office campuses. Construction has begun on the first phase of the project, which...
HANOVER, NJ
State
Virginia State
State
Massachusetts State
WILX-TV

Jackson YMCA nearing funding goal to begin construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the largest campaign for a YMCA in Michigan -- $25 million to build a new facility in Downtown Jackson. The existing building dates back to 1962, so there’s a lot of work to be done. Crews will fix it up and expand the building. This will allow the YMCA to do a lot of new things, like get licensed for child care, but they need a new building for that.
JACKSON, MI
rejournals.com

The Opus Group begins construction of 250-unit multifamily TOD in Minnesota

The Opus Group has started construction on a 250-unit multifamily transit-oriented development in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Located at 3440 Beltline Blvd. in the southeast corner of St. Louis Park, the development is less than a mile from the MN Highway 7 and 100 interchange, and just one block south of the Beltline Boulevard Station. Under construction and targeted for completion in 2024, the station will serve the Southwest Light Rail Transit line connecting downtown Minneapolis to the southwest suburbs.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wellington Daily News

Union Pacific will begin construction on Dec. 17th in 3 locations

Beginning Friday, Dec. 17th, Union Pacific crews will be re-tieing and resurfacing the railroad tracks at the West Harvey Ave, West 12th St, and West 15th St locations. This will require the closure of each track location. Alternate routes on 8th Street (US 160) and Hillside Street will need to be used during this time.
WELLINGTON, KS
WETM 18 News

Construction for Rt. 13 Connector Road Project to begin in 2022

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The long-awaited Rt. 13 Connector Road that will route truck traffic from Horseheads’ business district to Rt. 13 is scheduled to begin in 2022. The project has recently received six bids from construction companies to conduct the project, an official announcement will be done by the county next month on which […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
capecoddaily.com

Construction To Begin On Sandwich Drainage Improvements

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich recently announced that drainage improvements to Newtown Road will take place beginning on Monday, December 20, 2021. A temporary detour will be put in place for through traffic, while access to area homes will be maintained in a limited fashion while work is underway. Full access will be… .
KOLR10 News

Construction begins on multiple, new businesses in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – 2021 has been a historic financial year for Branson despite the pandemic continuing. Many new businesses are hoping to take advantage of this positive, economic momentum.  Restaurants including Cheddar’s, Taco Habitat, KFC, Starbucks, and Panera Bread have all been issued commercial licenses to start construction in the city. Branson is also adding many other […]
BRANSON, MO
Worcester Business Journal

Running behind schedule, UMass Chan begins construction on $325M research building

UMass Chan Medical School has begun structure construction on its nine-story education and research building in Worcester, about five months behind its original schedule. The site, located between two other UMass buildings on Plantation Street, has been in the process of excavation and demolition for months, according to a story posted on the medical school's website on Dec. 7. Now, Boston contractor Shawmut Design and Construction is beginning construction of the concrete foundation.
WORCESTER, MA
smileypete.com

Construction begins on boutique hotel in Distillery District

Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr, Commissioner Mike Mangeot and VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Ramer joined Nik Feldman and Hank Morris of New Circle Investments at a groundbreaking ceremony for The Manchester hotel. The $37.5 million boutique lifestyle hotel and mixed-use development will be located at 941 Manchester Street. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
933kwto.com

Construction to Begin on Kansas Expressway Extension

After four decades of planning, one of the most talked about road construction projects in Springfield and Greene County is close to getting started. The Greene County Commission says the contractor, Emery Sapp & Sons, can begin mobilizing equipment on Wednesday. MoDOT approved their bid of $15.7 for Phase 1...
KANSAS STATE
boatinternational.com

Southern Wind begins construction on first 35m SW108 sailing yacht

South African builder Southern Wind has begun construction on the first hull in its 35 metre SW108 Hybrid series, with the hull and decking currently under lamination. Commissioned by a “young and passionate sailor,” the yacht was penned inside and out by studio Nauta Design, with Farr Yacht Design overseeing the naval architecture.
montanarightnow.com

Construction begins to build satellite office for vehicle registration

BILLINGS - Construction is underway to make it easier to get your vehicle registration renewed in Yellowstone county. Work started early Monday morning to turn an old will call booth at Metra to a satellite office for vehicle registration. Construction workers knocked down the old walls as part of redoing...
BILLINGS, MT
KGMI

Construction begins on new waterfront buildings in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Construction has begun on the first residences on Bellingham’s redeveloped waterfront. Three new buildings are going up along the Whatcom Waterway adjacent to the new Waypoint Park. Each building will have commercial and retail space on the ground floors with condominiums above. Residential units will...
BELLINGHAM, WA

